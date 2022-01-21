Overwatch 2: PvE, new heroes, modes, maps & everything we know

Overwatch 2 was first mentioned back at Blizzcon in 2019, but since then details have been relatively sparse. Let’s check out everything Overwatch 2 and its release date, 5v5 and tank changes, maps, heroes & more.

Overwatch has become one of the globe’s most beloved FPS titles. Packed to the brim with awesome characters, beautiful maps, and accompanied by a vibrant esports scene, Blizzard’s flagship FPS has cemented its place in gaming history.

Therefore, when it was announced at Blizzcon 2019 that there was going to be a sequel, fans went wild. Here’s everything we know about Overwatch 2 to date.

Contents

Is there an Overwatch 2 release date yet?

One of the most contentious parts of Overwatch 2’s development is the release date. Ever since the announcement Blizzard has remained pretty evasive when it comes to when the game will actually drop. A host of recent developments, including Blizzard’s latest recruitment drive and a statement from Blizzard’s former director, Jeff Kaplan, implied that the release date could have been late 2021.

Advertisement

Read More: Overwatch voice actors for all characters

The game has been delayed multiple times, even in the absence of an initial release date, with the latest update coming on November 2, 2022. Here, Blizzard said:

“While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally envisioned.”

Overwatch 2 platforms

Just as was the case with its predecessor, Overwatch 2 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, as well as the dominant PC. These platforms include the recent PS5 and Xbox X|S Series. Whether crossplay will be available is still hotly debated, with fans leaning on the gaming behemoths to implement the popular system. Blizzard is “exploring” this, but there’s been no confirmation as of yet.

Advertisement

With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard, though, there’s always a chance that Overwatch 2 skips Sony platforms – although this seems unlikely.

“Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward,” Phil Spencer said in an Xbox blog post.

Overwatch 2: Trailers

Overwatch 2 sees the reformation of a band of familiar faces to battle it out against the Omnics once more. A terminator-style animation shows a band of the robotic enemies laying siege to an ill-prepared Paris, but they’re thwarted in their tracks by Winston, Mei, Echo, Tracer, Brigitte, Mercy, Genji, and Reinhardt.

Advertisement

The invasion stretches further than Paris though, and our merry band of heroes is seen taking on more of the killer androids in Rio De Janeiro. This trailer also gives us a few hints into what the gameplay will actually look like.

Overwatch 2 gameplay

When it comes to the newest installment in the Overwatch franchise, we’ve seen a whole host of images that hint at various different things.

Read More: All Overwatch 2 tank changes confirmed during PvP stream

One of these is the ‘talents’ progression system, where players will be able to upgrade each hero’s abilities and power as they adventure through co-op missions. This is an almost Heroes of the Storm style approach, and it’s something a lot of players have been waiting for.

Advertisement

Snippets of the gameplay shown in the above trailer also give us a hint as to how these co-op missions will function, with players appearing to come together in teams to battle it out against waves of Omnics. The basic premise remains the same, however, and while we see some teasers of new maps and heroes, it looks like at its core Overwatch’s gameplay will remain largely unchanged.

5v5 teams and tank changes

One of the most polarizing features confirmed in the game is that matches will now be 5v5. Revealed on May 20, the change is a big break from the current 2-2-2 split that’s been the center of the game for years now. What this means is that gameplay will now only have two damage, two support heroes, and only one tank. This means that the tank role itself is evolving from what it has been, with tanks like Winston receiving an alternate fire that allows them to charge a blast that can then be shot at range. For all changes coming to tanks, check out our guide here.

Advertisement

New game modes

The main new feature for Overwatch 2 will be its story-based single-player offerings. These PvE modes will fill a void many fans feel the franchise never truly filled since its mid-2010s debut.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like players will band together to battle their way through Omnic-infested cities, all whilst having to coordinate their attacks and adapt to their enemies. The story itself is a new concept for Overwatch fans, but maybe we’ll see the ability to create unique combination attacks.

The sequel is adding a new “Push” game mode for the multiplayer side of the hero-based shooter. The symmetrical map-type pits players against their opposition to take control of a central robot that needs to be pushed towards the opponent’s base.

New heroes

One of the main selling points of the sequel is the fact that we’ll see some new characters take to the fray. The most recent character to join the squad, Echo, was released in April 2020.

Since then, fans have been craving some additions to the slightly dwindling tank and support pool. The gameplay release trailer sees a new hero enter the fray. Sporting iconic silver dreadlocks, Sojourn is one of the central features of the video and looks to be a possible new DPS.

Read More: Overwatch 2 hero design changes revealed so far

We’ve also got an insight into some iconic new looks for some of our heroes, with the latest heroes to receive a makeover being Baptiste and Sombra. You can check out all of the new looks revealed so far here.

New maps

Promising “more complex” maps than the original title, Overwatch 2 has already seen several of its map concepts leak to an eager audience.

We’ve seen beautiful recreations of Rio de Janeiro, the home of healing DJ Lucio, as well as a Toronto-based map that lets you run wild in the heart of Canada’s metropolitan culture. Rome, Monte Carlo, and New York have also been added.

New York

Toronto

Rio de Janeiro

Rome

Monte Carlo

Rumored maps also include a Kraków, Poland map, which was one of our choices for maps we wanted to see in the game.

Latest news and leaks

Overwatch 2 delayed again – November 2021

In the latest update on November 2, 2022, Blizzard said “while we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally envisioned.”

Overwatch 2 Executive Producer leaves Blizzard – September 2021

In a surprise new development, Overwatch 2’s Chacko Sonny is leaving Blizzard – and the company is yet to reveal a replacement.

Overwatch 2 targeting Summer 2022 – August 2021

Despite earlier reports from renowned leaker Metro, that suggested that the game will not release in 2022, it sounds as though Overwatch 2 is still slated for Summer 2022 – at least internally.

Overwatch 2 Development reaches “major milestone” – August 2021

Blizzard has revealed that Overwatch 2’s development has “passed an important internal milestone in recent weeks.” While we don’t know the exact details, it proves that good things are happening behind the scenes.

Aaron Keller has plans to copy Fortnite’s live service – April 2021

Newly appointed, Keller states that Overwatch is set to take a similar style of releasing updates to the big-hitting games with Battle Passes. Keller revealed to Gamespot that “we want the game to feel like it has a constant heartbeat,” and that the team are looking ahead to what will come for players “after launch”.

“I think our value is to put as much time and resources as we can into updating the live game and making it always feel new, fresh, and substantial.”

The team seems to want to expand on Overwatch’s current seasonal events and bring that to be something that will happen much more often.

Jeff Kaplan steps down and upcoming news – April 2021

Following the Overwatch director stepping down from Blizzard, his successor, Aaron Keller, wrote a letter to the community that gave fans a small hint into the state of Overwatch 2:

“Speaking of Overwatch 2, development is continuing at a good pace.” It looks as if we’re going to be hearing more news about the state of the title, too: “We’ll be sharing more frequent updates about Overwatch 2 progress and new features in the live game with you all very soon.”

Kaplan also reportedly left a final message to Overwatch in an email to Sombra’s voice actor, Carolina Ravassa.

So, there you have it; everything we know about Overwatch 2. Dexerto will strive to keep you updated on everything regarding the highly anticipated sequel. Stay up to date by following Dexerto’s Overwatch Facebook page, Overwatch Cavalry.

Make sure to check out our hero guides to help you take home the win in your next match: Ana | Baptiste | D.Va | Genji | Lucio | Mei | Mercy | Moira | Reaper | Reinhardt | Sombra | Tracer | Widowmaker