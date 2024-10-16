Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia crossover release date & all skins

Overwatch 2 Season 13 brings another crossover with a major franchise, this time the iconic manga and anime My Hero Academia, featuring skins inspired by the most beloved characters.

Blizzard have opened their doors to collaborating in recent years, with everything from Transformers to Cowboy Bebop making an appearance. With Season 13, on top of the new Battle Pass and Sombra rework, our favorite Heroes are mashing up with another classic anime.

Here’s everything you need to know about the My Hero Academia crossover in Overwatch 2, including the release date and every confirmed skin.

The My Hero Academia crossover begins on Thursday, October 17, 2024, just two days after the Season 13 update went live.

The skins will be available for nearly two weeks until October 30, giving players plenty of time to save up their OW Coins by grinding the Battle Pass.

All skins

Tracer – Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

Reinhardt – All Might

Reaper – Shigaraki Tomura

Juno – Ochaco Uraraka

Kiriko – Himiko Toga

There are five My Hero Academia skins included in the crossover, all of which transform existing Heroes into characters from the series. Reinhardt will take on the role of All Might, the most powerful character the anime has to offer, while Tracer will be reinvented as protagonist Izuku Midoriya.

How to get My Hero Academia skins in Overwatch 2

These skins will be available exclusively from the in-game store, as revealed by Blizzard in the announcement blog. Players have the option to buy them individually or as a bundle containing all five.

The exact prices haven’t been revealed, but based on previous collabs, we’re expecting it to be somewhere around 2,500 OW Coins per skin, while the complete bundle will likely be closer to 5,600.

Unfortunately, there will be no way to unlock them by simply playing matches, as you’ll need to purchase them using OW Coins. That being said, there will be five free Sprays inspired by each character and a Weapon Charm that can be unlocked for free during the event.

If you’re returning to Overwatch 2 for Season 13, make sure you also check out how to unlock the Jester Sombra skin and all of the Hero buffs and nerfs you need to know about.