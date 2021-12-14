Overwatch finally gives D.Va Winter Wonderland skin for 2021

Overwatch will finally be giving D.Va a Winter Wonderland skin when the 2021 event goes live, something fans have been requesting for years.

Even though the 2021 Winter Wonderland event was delayed, players have plenty to look forward to, especially those of us that enjoy playing D.Va.

That’s right, after almost five years and being one of the last heroes without one, she will finally be getting her own skin for the Winter event.

D.Va Winter Wonderland skin

Sleigh my name, sleigh my name. Ride into winter as Sleighing https://t.co/mvJh2Ma0Wt (Legendary). Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 16. pic.twitter.com/jcRhgvRrkl — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 14, 2021

Overwatch revealed D.Va’s brand-new Winter Wonderland skin on Tuesday, December 14, the same day a lot of people thought the event would start before it got pushed back.

After a preview showed her MEKA flying across the sky with Orisa, there was a ton of speculation that this could finally be the year she got the holiday treatment.

Her mech has been transformed into a ruby red sleigh, covered with gold accents and other holiday touches like snowflakes and a wreath. Our hero is dressed for the occasion as well, with a cozy-looking fur cape.

If you look closely, you can also see reindeer antlers on the top of the mech, along with jingle bells on each cannon. We really, really hope they jingle when you melee with this skin.

Dashing through the snow. Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 16. pic.twitter.com/HKZuANWgXR — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 14, 2021

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event will run from December 16 to January 6, which should be plenty of time to unlock D.Va’s sleigh skin, if you don’t have enough saved up already. This one should definitely be a Legendary, so expect to shell out 6000 coins to unlock it.

We could very well still see more previews before things get going, including for a new Orisa skin. But, whatever else there is to reveal will have a hard time topping this long-awaited D.Va skin.