The Ultimate Overwatch D.Va guide - Dexerto

Nothing is better than pulling off an amazing D.Va ultimate, but there is a lot more to her kit than just her ultimate. D.Va can be the shining star on your team if you know how to master her playstyle!

Tanks have always been some of the most vital characters within Overwatch, the beefy heroes are typically the first ones in a team fight and a good Tank is often the key to success. While there have been multiple metas since the game released, D.Va has been through it all and she is still a viable resource to any team.

Bolstering one of the best ultimates in the game, D.Va’s kit is one that features some great crowd control aspects, along with decent damage output. Here is the ultimate guide to mastering D.Va within Overwatch!

Lore

D.Va has one of the coolest stories within Overwatch, and it is one that sorta relates to the lifestyle many of us gamers have, well partially. Hana Song is D.Va’s real name, as D.Va was her alias when she was a former Starcraft 2 player, and a stellar one at that. She was the number one ranked player in the world at the age of 16 and remained undefeated for three years.

The origin behind D.Va’s retirement emerged when her hometown of South Korea was attacked by an omnic monster that emerged from the ocean. At the time, the South Korean government deployed armored forces called the Mobile Exo-Force of the Korean Army (MEKA). However, they were looking for pilots of these MEKAs and eventually turned to professional gamers, and there was no better fit than the number one ranked player in the world.

Weapons

D.Va features two primary weapons, as she has one that can be used inside and one outside of her MEKA. Of course, the one within her MEKA is vastly more powerful than her Light Gun; but her Fusion Cannons deal decent damage at the same time.

Fusion Cannons

Damage:0.6 – 2

Falloff range: 10 – 20 m

Spread angle:Constant: 4.15 degrees

Move. speed: -40% penalty

Num. of pellets: 11 per shot

Rate of fire: 0.15-second recovery ~6.67 shots per second

Ammo – Infinite

Damage per second: 44.00 – 146.67

Light Gun

Damage: 14

Projectile speed: 50 meters per second

Rate of fire: 7 rounds per second

Ammo: 20

Reload time: 1.45 seconds

Damage per second: 98.00

Since the Fusion Cannons are dual-wield and feature an infinite amount of ammo, D.Va has the ability to constantly pelter her enemies with surprising fire. While they are not the hardest-hitting weapons, they can be very annoying!

Abilities

D.Va features some deadly abilities that are capable of hindering enemies’ movement and gaining decent control of team fights. As well, the cooldowns for each ability are not drastic, so you will consistently find yourself using these abilities.

Defense Matrix

D.Va can activate this forward-facing targeting array to shoot incoming projectiles out of the air

Max. range: 10 meters

Duration: Up to 2 seconds

Cooldown:1 second

7 Seconds to fully recharge

Micro Missiles

Damage: Direct hit: 7 per missile Splash: 1 – 4 per missile Self: 1 – 4 per missile

Projectile speed: 40 meters per second

Area of effect: 1.5 meter radius

Rate of fire: 11 missiles per second

Ammo: 18

Casting time: 0.25 seconds

Cooldown: 8 seconds

Boosters

D.Va’s mech launches into the air, her momentum carrying her forward. She can turn and change directions or barrel through her enemies, knocking them back.

Damage: 10

Move. speed:+118%

Max. range: Up to 23.98 meters

Duration: Up to 2 seconds

Cooldown: 4 seconds

Self-Destruct: Ultimate Ability

D.Va ejects from her mech and sets its reactor to explode, dealing massive damage to nearby opponents.

Damage:100 – 1000

Area of effect:20 meter radius

Casting time:3-second fuse

As well, if D.Va’s MEKA is broken in battle, she will eject out of it and have to use her Light Gun until she has enough points to recall her MEKA. Furthermore, once D.Va launches her MEKA with her Self-Destruct ability, she will be able to instantly recall her MEKA.

How to play D.Va – Tips and tricks

Since D.Va is a tank hero, you are thus going to be on the front lines most of the time when using her. There are certain moves you can pull off in order to gain the upper hand over the enemy tanks, and this is where D.Va’s Boosters come into play. Pushing the enemy front lines to create distractions, and take attention away from your other heroes is a great way to play.

As well, timely usage of your ultimate ability is going to play a vital role within each game. If players are exposed to D.Va’s Self-Destruct, there is a good chance they are going to be eliminated. Players often look to launch this Ultimate into choke points or high into the air, but sometimes this does not work. We recommend making sure there are at least three-four enemies in a given point when going to use this ability; as not all of them are going to get out in time.

Another aspect you have to keep in mind when using D.Va is her Defense Matrix. This mini-shield can be great for blocking some incoming fire, but you will have to stagger the usage rate of this ability in order to get maximum efficiency out of it. D.Va’s playstyle is all about timing, and if you are able to find the perfect balance between boosting in and staying back to take enemy fire, then you are well on your way to becoming an established D.Va player.

D’Va Skins

Name Tier Cost Skin Blueberry Rare 75 Lemon-Lime Rare 75 Tangerine Rare 75 Watermelon Rare 75 Carbon Fiber Epic 250 White Rabbit Epic 250 Junker Legendary 1000 Junebug Legendary 1000 Scavenger Legendary 1000 B.Va Legendary 1000 Black Cat Legendary 1000 Police Officer Legendary 1000

Overwatch 2 D.Va changes

Tanks should be getting some overhauls in Overwatch 2, as Blizzard will likely be making them more like brawlers. This is based off Jeff Kaplan’s notion that they want to make tanks more viable in team fights when going toe-to-toe with DPS heroes. So, expect D.Va and other tanks to receive some increased damage output, with perhaps some new abilities!