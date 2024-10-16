Overwatch 2 players beg devs to delete “down bad” Yatagarasu Kiriko skin reveal

Overwatch 2 players were left stunned after Blizzard’s devs dropped a bizarre promo for the new Yatagarasu Kiriko skin in Season 13, homing in on the character’s feet.

Blizzard’s social team has a long-standing history of using questionable posts centered around feet to promote their new Overwatch 2 Hero skins. So much so that it even led to one player creating a research essay about their prevalence.

This has been no different following the launch of Season 13 on October 15. The devs posted on their official Twitter/X account to promote the Yatagarasu Kiriko skin with a clip zooming in on her feet.

“Yatagarasu Kiriko has GRIPPERS??? Drop a [feet emoji] if you’re hyped for Kiriko’s new skin in Season 13,” they posted, instantly freaking out the community once again.

Replies flooded in with comments such as “Delete this right now,” “Oh brother fire the entire marketing team,” and “Bro you are on main?”

“When is the armpit emote coming out? Heard rumblings of a move like that soon…” One joked.

“They tweeted this one late night for a reason tryna capitalize on the down bad market I respect the hustle,” another added.

Despite players calling it out repeatedly since Overwatch 2’s release in 2022, the dev’s bizarre trend of using feet-centric posts to promote Hero skins shows no signs of stopping—and it likely won’t be the last time we see it.

Overwatch 2 Season 13 hasn’t just released the new Yatagarasu Kiriko outfit though, there are plenty of other new skins and cosmetics you can get with the seasonal update. You can also unlock the Jester Sombra skin for free with Twitch Drops enabled.

We have broken down all the Hero buffs and nerfs Blizzard has implemented, Sombra’s rework, and every skin and cosmetic you can obtain from this season’s Battle Pass.