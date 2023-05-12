Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Ukouh Shrine

Shrines are plentiful in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but each comes with a puzzle Link must solve. So, here’s how to find and complete the Ukouh Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

There’s so much to do in Tears of the Kingdom, from hunting for the Master Sword, finding awesome horses, creating the best armor, and even cooking delicious meals. However, nothing quite beats exploring the realms of Hyrule to find the tons of Shrines dotted around the game. After all, it’s always worth collecting more Light of Blessings.

The only issue, each shrine comes with a puzzle, with some being tricker than others. So, with that in mind, here’s how to solve the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo This Shrine is hard to miss.

Where to find the Ukouh Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The Ukouh Shrine can be found straight after speaking with Rauru at the Temple of Time and will likely be the first you come across. To find it, follow these steps:

Exit the Temple and head right, dropping down to the grass below. Cross the river and reach the base of the shrine. Head up the spiral stairs Activate the Shrine.

With that, the shrine has been activated. Now, all you need to do is complete the puzzle.

How to complete the Ukouh Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two puzzles you need to solve to complete the Ukouh Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, with each helping you learn Link’s new abilities.

The first puzzle: Ultrahand

The first puzzle helps you learn all about the Ultrahand ability, which you can learn more about in our guide.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pick up the plank and place it over the gap to serve as a bridge. You can use the D-pad to rotate the plank horizontally or vertically.

Then, step over that bridge and you’ll find that the planks are too short for the gap. So, grab one plank and drag it over to another plank, as you get close you should see an attach option. Align them right and attach the two.

Then, simply cross the bridge again, treading carefully, and lift it up, propping it against the podium in front of you. Head to the top of the podium and open the chest for your first reward.

Nintendo You’ll need to get creative when solving this puzzle.

The second puzzle: Creation

With the rewards in your inventory, head left toward the next puzzle. You’ll need to do more creating to solve this puzzle so look for a hook and plank and combine them to travel across the zipline.

If you’re struggling with this part, rotate the hook and stick it onto the center of the plank, then place the hook over the zipline and jump onto it to ride the zipline.

At the end of the ride will be the shrine. You’ll obtain your first Light of Blessing which can be used on your Heart Containers or Stamina Vessels.

With that, your first Light of Blessing will be yours and you will have completed the Ukouh Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While heading to the next Shrine, take a look at some of our other handy Tears of the Kingdom guides and content:

