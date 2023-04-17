How long is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Wondering how long it takes to beat The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, whether you’re a completionist looking to 100% the game or just wish to know how many hours it will take to reach the credits screen, then our handy hub has you covered.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is absolutely stacked with new enemies, abilities, and locations. As a result, many fans will be wondering how long Tears of the Kingdom takes to beat. After all, Breath of the Wild kept players entertained for many hours.

Whether you’re looking to purchase Tears of the Kingdom or already have the collector’s deluxe edition preordered, then you’ll likely be wondering how long it is. Of course, the number of hours needed to complete the game will largely come down to individual skill and whether you wish to explore every inch of Hyrule or run straight for the finish line.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Tears Kingdom playtime and how long it could take to beat the main story and achieve a 100% playthrough.

Do we know how long The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is yet?

At the time of writing, we don’t know how long The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes to beat. Despite releasing two gameplay videos, Nintendo continues to hide a lot of details close to its chest, so we likely won’t know until the game finally launches on May 12, 2023.

However, with Tears of the Kingdom being set within the same Hryule as Breath of the Wild, it’s speculated that the game will take around 50 hours to complete the main story. However, it’s important to note that Tears of the Kingdom also features the Sky Islands – gigantic floating islands that tower above Hyrule.

Nintendo The world of Tears of the Kingdom looks incredibly vast.

There also appear to be new areas that Link can venture into during his adventure across Hyrule. Combine this with a slew of new side quests and various collectibles and you’re likely looking at a 100-hour playthrough. Of course, this completion time will vary depending on your skill level and whether you choose to 100% the game.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this hub as soon as we have official details on how long Tears of the Kingdom is. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Tears of the Kingdom page for all the latest news and updates.

