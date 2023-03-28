All new abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Fuse, Ultrahand, Recall, Ascend

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a number of new abilities Link can use, so here’s everything you need to know about Fuse, Ultrahand, and Recall.

Link has access to a number of new abilities in Tears of the Kingdom, adding unique ways to eliminate enemies, traverse the overworld, and create various structures. Players will need to master all of them in order to vanquish Ganon and restore peace to the world of Hyrule.

Whether you’re looking to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or want to know more about the game’s abilities, then our handy hub has everything you need to know. So, without further ado, here are explainers for the Fuse, Ultrahand, and Recall abilities.

Contents

Fuse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Fuse ability enables Link to create new weapons in Tears of the Kingdom.

Fuse enables Link to combine various items together to create makeshift weapons, arrows, and equipment with unique effects. For example, combining a tree branch with a boulder will create a hammer that can be used to crush Link’s enemies.

Meanwhile, adding a Puffshroom to a shield will create a smoke bomb that blinds enemies when they hit the shield. This enables players to sneak behind their unsuspecting enemies to deliver an instant kill sneak attack.

It’s important to note that fused weapons have various effects that differ from ordinary weapons found across Hyrule. Make sure you check out our Tears of the Kingdom Fuse hub to get a rundown of all the combinations we know so far.

Ultrahand in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Ultrahand is useful for creating vehicles in Tears of the Kingdom.

Ultrahand enables Link to build various vehicles that allow him to effortlessly traverse the lands of Hyrule. One example of this was shown in the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay video, with three logs being merged with two fans to create a raft that can be used to sail across a lake.

There was also a car-like vehicle that gives the heroic Hylian a more modernized approach to exploration, while a flying vehicle also gave Link the ability to take to the skies. This is obviously incredibly exciting, considering there are many floating islands dotted around Hyrule.

Make sure to check out our Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand hub to get even more details on the new ability.

Recall in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Recall is a great way to get to the floating islands above Hyrule.

As the name suggests, Recall gives Link the ability to rewind time on certain objects. One example was given during the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay video, which showed Link rewinding time on a boulder that had fallen down from the sky.

Our timeless hero then jumped on top of the boulder and used Recall to send the rock flying upwards. This is obviously incredibly useful when exploring the floating islands that reside above Hyrule.

Ascend in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Ascend will save you a lot of stamina!

Lastly, Ascend gives Link the ability to teleport to the top of structures that have a ceiling. This is obviously extremely useful for avoiding those lengthy climbs and doesn’t waste your stamina.

Eiji Aonuma, the Producer of The Legend of Zelda series, did note that there “are some restrictions” when using Ascend, but as long as there’s a ceiling you can use it anywhere. Upon activation, Link will swim through the structure and appear at the very top.

So, there you have it, that’s every new ability in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as new details are revealed. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Tears of the Kingdom page for the latest news and guides.