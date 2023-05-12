How to get the Glide armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Glide armor set can drastically increase your aerial mobility in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, making it essential for exploring the Sky Islands above Hyrule. So, here’s where you can find all three armor pieces.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features the new Sky Islands, floating landmasses that tower over Hyrule. Not only do they feature numerous shrines and items like Sage’s Wills, but they’re a big part of the game’s wider narrative. This makes navigation between the sky and the surface incredibly important, which is where the Glide armor set comes in.

While the Paraglider can help you reach distant islands, the Glide armor set doesn’t use any stamina and increases Link’s aerial mobility. Fortunately, you can get this extremely useful apparently very early in the game. So, without further ado, here’s how you can get the Glide armor set in Tears of the Kingdom.

Glide armor set location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Glide armor set in Tears of the Kingdom is found across three Sky Islands, which we’ve listed below:

Valor Island (Glide Mask)

Nintendo

The Glide Mask is located on Valor Island. To get there, head over to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and launch yourself into the sky. Simply fly northeast towards the small island, then use your portable Zonai Devices to build an airship.

Again, continue northeast until you see the island with the Shrine. Once you get there, we recommend completing the Sihajog Shrine so that you can teleport back here in the future. Once you’ve completed the Zonai Construct’s challenge, you’ll be rewarded with the Glide Mask.

Courage Island (Glide Shirt)

Nintendo

The Glide Shirt can be found on Courage Island, just northwest of the Lookout Landing. To get there, you’ll want to make your way over to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower and use it to launch yourself into the sky. Simply fly southwest to reach Courage Island. Once again, complete the Zonai Construct’s challenge to get the Glide Shirt.

Bravery Island (Glide Tights)

Nintendo

The Glide Tights are located on Bravery Island, which is south of the Thyplo Ruins Skyview Tower. Enter the tower and use it to reach the island at the southern point of Great Hyrule Forest. Complete the Zonai Construct’s challenge to receive the Glide Tights.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get the Glide Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

