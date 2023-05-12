Where to get the steering wheel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Wondering where you can find the steering wheel in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Zonai Devices are a big part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as they enable players to create vehicles with Link’s new Ultrahand ability. From fast cars to airships and hovercrafts, there are plenty of possibilities when it comes to traversing Hyrule.

However, your vehicles won’t be going very far if you don’t have access to the steering wheel (officially known as the steering stick) in Tears of the Kingdom. As the name suggests, this handy attachment allows you to maneuver the game’s vehicles, turning them in the direction you desire.

So, if you’re wondering where to find this particular Zonai Device, then our Tears of the Kingdom steering wheel location guide has you covered.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom steering wheel location

Nintendo The Steering Stick enables players to alter the direction of their vehicles.

The steering wheel (Steering Stick) can be found in the southeast of Necluda Sky Archipelago, on the Kumamayn Shrine island. The Device Dispenser is on the south of the island and can be instantly accessed.

However, we recommend defeating the Flux Construct mini-boss, as it drops the crystal needed to activate the Kumamayn Shrine. Once you have successfully defeated the Flux Construct, grab the green crystal and use the springboard on the island to launch it back to the shrine.

By doing this, you’ll be able to easily teleport back here when you need more Zonai devices like the steering wheel, cannon, small wheel, and light.

So, there you have it, that’s where you can get the steering wheel in Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

