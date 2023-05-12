How to get Phantom Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Phantom Gear armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom should be a priority for any player looking to boost their damage. So, here’s exactly where you can find it and capitalize on it early.

The Phantom Armor set is one of the best sets in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is largely down to its high defense and damaging boosting capabilities. When equipped, Link can comfortably take down the game’s toughest foes, delivering high amounts of DPS.

Pair this with the best Tears of the Kingdom weapons, and you have a recipe for success. However, locating the Phantom Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom can be rather tricky, especially when there are so many secrets and collectibles hidden across Hyrule.

So, if you want to add this damage-boosting set to your collection, then our Tears of the Kingdom Phantom armor set location guide has everything you need to know.

Tears of the Kingdom Phantom Armor location

Nintendo The Tears of the Kingdom Phantom Armor location can be tricky to find.

The Phantom Armor set can be found inside the Tamio River Downstream Cave, which is located southwest of Rutile Lake. We recommend teleporting to the Usazum Shrine and taking the western path through the woods.

Once you reach the edge of the woods, simply drop down the cliff and enter the Tamio River Downstream Cave. Simply follow the route into the cave and make sure to get the Bubbul Frog from the path on the right, then head further down into the cave by taking the path on the left.

You can either run past the enemy or fight it. If you choose to take down your gloom-infested foe, consider climbing up onto the nearby ridges and bombarding it with arrows. If you just wish to make a beeline for the chest, then head north and run around to the back of the cave.

It’s here where you’ll find a breakable wall, which can be destroyed with bombs or a hammer. Head up the path and open the chest to get the Phantom Armor.

As always, we’ll update this guide as soon as we locate the Phantom Helmet and Phantom Greaves. In the meantime, be sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

