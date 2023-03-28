What is Ultrahand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Ultrahand is a brand new ability in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that allows Link to move items around and even build vehicles. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, and while the game may be visually similar to the original game, it seems there are lots of new abilities to discover.

One of these abilities is Ultrahand, which was first revealed during a gameplay demonstration on March 28. As well as moving items around, players will be able to craft vehicles to help them explore Hyrule.

Article continues after ad

Of course, we won’t know everything about Ultrahand until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is released in May, but we do have a pretty good idea of how it works and what it can be used for.

Nintendo

What is the Ultrahand ability in Tears of the Kingdom?

Ultrahand is a brand new ability that Link can use in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to pick up objects and move them around. Objects that can be moved will glow when entering Ultrahand mode.

You can use the A button to pick items up, the D-Pad to push items forward or back, and the R button to rotate items. You can also attach different objects by moving them together and pressing the A button.

Article continues after ad

If you make a mistake when building something, you can detach items that have been stuck together by shaking them around.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nintendo

What can Ultrahand be used for in Tears of the Kingdom?

The main reason for using Ultrahand appears to be building vehicles that will allow Link to travel around Hyrule. For example, he can pick up three logs and merge them together with two fans to create a raft for getting across bodies of water.

We’ve also seen footage of a car-like vehicle that can be used to quickly travel across the land, as well as a flying vehicle that allows Link to travel through the sky and reach floating islands. It seems likely that these will be more difficult to build than a standard raft.

Article continues after ad

Eiji Aonuma, the Producer of The Legend of Zelda series, has teased that there are “all sorts” of combinations that you can put together in the game, so it seems the Ultrahand ability will open the doors for loads of experimentation.

“There are all sorts of objects you’ll come across in this game, and depending on how you use your imagination, you can do a lot with them,” he explained. “Try crafting different things and explore this world at your leisure.”

That’s everything we know about the Ultrahand ability right now! We’ll keep this page updated when more information is revealed, but until then, visit our Zelda page for the latest news.