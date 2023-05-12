How to get the Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Are you looking for the Master Sword location in Tears of the Kingdom? Well, our handy guide will show you where you can find it and what you need to do to claim Link’s legendary weapon.

Getting The Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be tricky, especially when you don’t know where to begin looking. However, this high-damage weapon is well worth the effort and can make short work of the game’s most deadly enemies.

In fact, when the Master Sword is combined with equipment like the Phantom armor set and Barbarian armor set, you’ll be dealing huge amounts of damage. So, if you want to know where the Master Sword is in Tears of the Kingdom, and the requirements for obtaining it, then we have you covered.

It’s important to note that story spoilers are mentioned throughout this piece, so don’t read below if you wish to avoid any big reveals.

Contents

Master Sword location in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Thee Master Sword location in Tears of the Kingdom is breathtaking.

In order to get the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll first need to find all 11 Geoglyphs that have appeared around Hyrule. You can use our Geoglyph location guide to complete this step.

Once you have located all the Geoglyphs in Tears of the Kingdom, then Princess Zelda’s dragon form will appear in the skies over Rist Peninsula. A tear will drop from the dragon’s eye and land on Rist Peninsula island, so head over to the location and activate the 12th tear, then teleport over to the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and jump east towards the dragon.

You should see the Master Sword embedded in the dragon’s head. However, to pull it out successfully, you’ll need to have two stamina wheels, which equates to five Stamina Vessels. It’s important to note, that Stamina Elixirs and stamina food cannot be used.

If you don’t have enough stamina, then you’ll need to either get more Light Blessings from Shrines or trade Heart Containers for Stamina Vessels at the Horned Statue under Lookout Landing. If you meet the above requirements, then you’ll be able to finally get your hands on the Master Sword.

Can the Master Sword break in Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo The Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom is pretty durable.

No, the Master Sword doesn’t break in Tears of the Kingdom. Instead, it has a cooldown period and players will need to wait ten minutes before they can use it once again. During our tests, we managed to cut through a number of deadly opponents before the Master Sword entered its recharging state.

In fact, the Master Swprd appears to be the most durable weapon in the entire game, which makes it extremely useful if you’re looking to wail on particularly tough minibosses.

Can you Fuse the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo The Master Sword can become incredibly powerful when Fused.

Yes, Link’s Fuse ability can be used on the Master Sword. This means you can Fuse different materials and monster parts to the Master Sword, which will raise the attack power of the weapon and give it different effects.

Does Princess Zelda’s Dragon form drop dragon scales?

Nintendo The Light Dragon Scale is incredibly useful in Tears of the Kingdom.

Yes, Princess Zelda’s dragon form drops dragon scales. If you hit one of her glowing horns, she’ll drop a Light Dragon Scale, which heals Link when it’s Fused to a weapon. This makes it particularly useful when you’re facing a tough foe.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

