The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s dangerous Gloom blight can drain Link’s heart containers and even break them. So, here’s how you can remedy this issue.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom not only features Hyrule and the floating Sky Islands, but there’s also an underground world called the Depths. This dark cavernous landscape is filled with deadly gloom-infested enemies, which can prove problematic for Link, especially since their Gloom-based attacks can break Link’s heart containers.

Fighting with limited hearts is obviously incredibly dangerous and can quickly send you reeling back to the Game Over screen. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can remove the Gloom blight and fix your broken hearts. So, make sure you use these tips in the game before you go trekking into the Depths.

How to heal broken hearts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Having plenty of Sundelion food is key when exploring the Depths.

There are a number of ways you can heal broken hearts in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We’ve outlined the best ways below: These are the following:

Cook food using Sundelions as the main ingredient . The more you use, the stronger the healing effect.

. The more you use, the stronger the healing effect. Head over to a Lightroot in the Depths . This will instantly cure your broken hearts, enabling you to use regular healing items.

. This will instantly cure your broken hearts, enabling you to use regular healing items. Leave the Depths. This option isn’t the best as it takes you to the surface, but it can be a lifesaver if you you’re too far from a Lightroot.

Sundelion location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Sundelion locations are easy to spot in Tears of the Kingdom.

Sundellions can be found on the Sky Islands above Hyrule. We recommend going to each Sky Island and looking out for the golden flowers you see. You’ll want to pick plenty as the Depths can be extremely dangerous if you don’t have any way to heal broken hearts. There are also certain bosses that can inflict Link with Gloom, which makes harvesting Sundelions even more important.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can heal broken hearts and where you can find Sudnelions in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

