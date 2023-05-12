How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Upgrading your inventory space is incredibly important in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as it enables you to carry more swords, bows, and shields. So, here’s where you can find Hetsu and exchange your Korok Seeds for inventory slots.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is absolutely brimming with weapons, which makes it perfect for building a deadly arsenal of bows, swords, and shields. However, you’ll need to find Hetsu and trade your Korok Seeds if you wish to expand your weapon slots.

Finding this gigantic Korok can be a rather tricky feat, particularly given how vast the world of Hyrule is. So, if you wish to safely stash away your best Tears of the Kingdom weapons to take on the game’s toughest enemies like Gleeok and Hinox, then our handy weapon slot guide has you covered.

How to get more inventory slots in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Players will need to locate Hetsu if they wish to increase their inventory slots in Tears of the Kingdom.

In order to increase your inventory slots in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll first need to collect some Korok Seeds. These collectibles are obtained by discovering Korok’s in the overworld.

This is easier said than done as there are literally hundreds of Koroks scattered throughout Hyrule and the Sky Islands. However, once you successfully find those elusive Koroks, they’ll reward you with one Korok Seed (or two if you complete a Korkok Side quest).

Once you have a bounty of Korok Seeds, you’ll need to take them to Hetsu – the gigantic Korok who will convert your Korok Seeds into inventory slots.

Hetsu location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Hetsu can be found in the above location in Tears of the Kingdom.

Hetsu is first located southeast of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Simply talk to him and he’ll offer to increase one of your inventory slots. After this, Hetsu will take his leave, explaining how he wants to head east in search of people.

The next location Hetsu will appear at is Lookout Landing. Simply teleport to the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and head directly left to see Hetsu once again. From here, you’ll be able to spend your any future Korok Seeds.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about expanding your inventory slots and where to find Hetsu in Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our The Legend of Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

