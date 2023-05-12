Geoglyphs are more than just an extra piece of lore in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so here’s how to get all the Geoglyphs in Tears of the Kingdom, as well as details of what they’re used for.

There’s so much to do in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, from looking for armor to exploring the world and finding that legendary sword. However, while exploring Hyrule, you’ll likely come across some mysterious Geoglyphs that, upon collecting them all, will prove to be imperative to Link’s journey.

So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Geoglyphs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well as what they do and where you can find them.

What are Geoglyphs for in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Geoglyphs are how you’ll get hold of the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom. However, to do that, you’ll need to find all 11, which are dotted around Hyrule.

Essentially, Geoglyphs are similar to the Captured Memories from Breath of the Wild. They look into past events from the perspective of Zelda and help unlock both deeper elements of the game’s lore, and the use of the legendary Master Sword.

All Geoglyph locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo

In total, there are 11 Geoglyphs to find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and they’re all spread around Hyrule. The overall map and the Geoglyphs’ locations are above, while the more detailed description can be found below, just in case you’re struggling to find it.

Where Am I? Geoglyph Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

The first Geoglyph can be found just off to the northwest of Central Hyrule. Head left across the river and you’ll soon come across it.

An Unfamiliar World Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

We recommend heading over to Rito Village for this Geoglyph. Then, follow the path all the way to the east until you come across the Geoglyph, it should be relatively clear along the path, although you will need to head north of the path when you line up with the icon.

Mineru’s Counsel Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

The third Geoglyph can be found just above the Lanayru Wetlands and to the east of Central Hyrule. Follow the uppermost right path from the center until you line up with the icon, then head north.

The Gerudo Assault Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

The fourth Tear of the Dragon Geoglyph can be found on an island just off the Hyrule Fields. It’s right in the center and is relatively tricky to miss.

A Show of Fealty Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

You’ll find the fifth Geoglyph near the southeast of the Gerudo Highlands. Head down the hills and you should see the Geoglyph waiting.

Zelda and Sonia Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

After heading into the Gerudo Highlands for the fifth Geoglyph, head directly north and you should come across the sixth, although there are a few steep drops so be careful when rushing around. Just at the bottom of the Highlands, on the northeast, you’ll find the next Tear.

Sonia Is Caught by Treachery Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

The seventh Geoglyph is located in the far southeast corner of Hyrule. You’ll need to travel right down to the bottom, just by Lurelin Village.

Birth of the Demon King Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

Head over to the Hebra Mountains for this Geoglyph. Look around for Tabantha Tundra and head directly north. The Geoglyph will be waiting for you.

The Sages’ Vow Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

This one isn’t too hard to find, being the farthest east you can go by the Lanayru Great Spring. Just look for either the Lanayru Wetlands or Mount Lanayru and you know you’re in the right place.

A King’s Duty Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

This Geoglyph can be found just above the Faron Grasslands and to the southwest of Laky Hylia. Follow the lake round and you should be in luck.

A Master Sword in Time Geoglyph Location

Nintendo

The final Geoglyph is best located by heading over to Goron City in between Death Mountain and the Great Hyrule Forest. Follow the primary path between the Forest and Eldin Mountains and the Geoglyph and the Master Sword will be yours.

