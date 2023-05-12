Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom all Skyview Tower locations

Skyview Towers are imperative in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, allowing you to see more of Hyrule and the Sky Islands. So, here’s how to find all of them.

There’s so much to do in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, from exploring Hyrule to collecting valuable armor for Link. However, doing all this is made much easier with the help of some extremely useful Skyview Towers.

That being said, finding these Skyview Towers can be a little tricky, especially when there’s so much land to cover. So, with that in mind, here’s how to find all Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as what they do.

What are Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom?

Skyview Towers are a fantastic way to reveal more segments of Hyrule and the Sky Islands above. Think of them as the game’s upgraded version of Sheikah Towers in Breath of the Wild, allowing you to see more of the map and revealing that beautiful Sky Island above you.

On top of this, heading over to a Skyview Tower will allow you to launch Link into the sky, meaning you can quickly and easily dive to other locations without having to travel there on foot.

All Skyview Tower locations

Altogether there are 15 Skyview Towers located on Hyrule and they can be found dotted around the map. Above gives a description of all the locations, while below we’ve detailed a little more information about where to find each Tower:

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

To find the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, head over to Rito Village and take the path north. At the fork in the road go right until the end of the path. Look left and up and the tower will be in view.

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower

To find the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower you’ll need to head over to the Gerudo Highlands and travel just south.

Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is on the other side of the Gerudo Highlands so we recommend heading here after finding the previous Skyview Tower. Once you have the Highlands tower, head southeast until you pass the river, then the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower will be yours.

Hyrule Field Skyview Tower

There are a fair few Skyview Towers near Central Hyrule. The Hyrule Field Skyview Tower can be found in the south of the town.

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

To get hold of the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower you’ll want to go to the northeast of Central Hyrule, just towards Eldin Canyon.

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is best found just above the Great Hyrule Forest. It’s on the small island just above that landmark.

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower

Head over to the Akkala Highlands, just southeast of Death Mountain and you’ll see the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, we recommend sticking to the paths around the highlands until you need to traverse a hill to get to the tower.

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower can be found right near Lanayru on the west of the Great Spring and on the northeast of the Lanayru Wetlands.

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

To find this tower, head over to Kakanke Village and look to your west. Once there, the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower will be in view.

The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is best located by heading over to Lake Hylia. Head over there and to your east, the tower will sit.

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

For this Skyview Tower, you’ll want to head over to East Necluda. Upon arriving, you’ll see the Tower ahead.

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower

As it goes with most of these Skyview Towers, their location is relatively self-explanatory, especially when you know the name. Simply head over to Mount Lanayru on the far east of the map and head up to find the tower.

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower may take a more off-path route, but it’s relatively easy to get to. Just head towards Salari Hill and keep to the road. Then, when you get nearer Lindor’s Brow, head east and the tower will be waiting for you.

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower

The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is located just off Central Square in Great Hyrule. We recommend heading into the Mabe Village Ruins and then heading northwest towards Lookout Landing.

Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower

To find this Skyview Tower you’ll want to head over to the Hebra Mountains or the Tabantha Tundra. From there, head up the mountains and you should see the Tower in view.

So there you have it, those are all the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While heading to the next tower, take a look at some of our other handy Legend of Zelda: Teast of the Kingdom guides and content:

