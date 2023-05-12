How to get Hylian Shield in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Wondering where the Hylian Shield location is in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, our guide will enable you to get this iconic shield early.

The Hylian Shield is the best shield in Tears of the Kingdom and when you pair it with the Master Sword, you’ll have an unstoppable combination of both defense and offense. However, finding the Hylian Shield is no easy task, as its original location has changed in the sequel.

Fortunately, we have tracked down the game’s legendary shield so that you don’t have to waste time trekking around Hyrule in search of it. So, whether you’re looking to get the Hylian Shield early in Tears of the Kingdom or just want to know where it is for future reference, then our guide has you covered.

Hylian Shield location Tears of the Kingdom

The Hylian Shield is located in Hyrule Castle Docks, which is underneath the northwestern section of the castle. We recommend completing the Serutabomac Shrine so that you can teleport to Hyrule Castle in the future.

From the Shrine, simply drop down to the lower section of the castle and head northeast until you see an alcove with water flowing out of it. We’ve attached an image to show you the exact location as it can be pretty tricky to see.

Once you’ve safely made it into this hidden location, either climb or use your Paraglider to make your way around to the Docks. Head up the stone stairs and either kill or run past the creature with many hands.

You should now see a beacon surrounded by many torches. Simply ignite the unlit beacon to reveal a chest, which has the Hylian Shield within it.

Does the Hylian Shield break?

No, from our testing, we have found that the Hylian Shield does not break. This makes it a must for any player looking to increase Link’s defensive capabilities. The indestructible nature of the Hylian Shield also lends itself to shield surfing – a mechanic that can make navigating the mountains of the Hebra region incredibly easy.

So, there you have it, that’s where you can find the Hylian Sheild in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the rest of our news and guides.

