How to get Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link will be able to explore the sky of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom

Autobuild can save you a lot of time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom, enabling you to create vehicles in seconds. So, here’s where you can get this ability.

One of the best aspects of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being able to create a variety of vehicles and machines with Ultrahand. From airships to boats and cars, Link can traverse through Hyrule in a multitude of different ways.

While creating these machines is all part of the fun, there are times when you may want to save time. This is especially true when you simply wish to make a vehicle or utilize a device quickly in a boss fight.

Fortunately, the game’s Autobuild ability enables you to rush out your favorite builds and can even introduce you to new concepts you’ve never thought of. So, without further ado, here’s how to get Autobuild in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get Autobuild in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Autobuild ability is very useful in Tears of the Kingdom.

To get the Autobuild ability, you’ll need to head over to the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the Depths, which is located northeast of the Koradat Lightroot. It’s here where you’ll encounter the Steward Construct, who will give you the Autobuild ability.

As the name suggests, Autobuild enables you to instantly recreate your favorite Ultrahand creations, using nearby items and Zonaite. Schema Stones can also be found in the Depths, which show schematics for various devices that you may have yet to create.

While Autobuild is a great option when you’re running low on portable Zonai devices, you’ll need to ensure you have plenty of Zonaite on hand. You can use our best way to farm Zonaite guide to ensure you always have plenty of this resource.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about getting Autobuild in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

