Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There’s so much to explore in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and such exploration is made much easier with some of the Sky Islands’ Shrines. So, here’s how to find them and what they do.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an unbelievably expansive game, with the likes of Sky Islands, Hyrule, and the Depths to explore. However, thanks to such a large map, getting around or even upgrading your Stamina Vessels can be tricky.

That’s where Sky Island Shrines come in as they drastically cut down your traversal time, while also providing Zonai Devices and Sages Wills. So, with that in mind, here’s where to find the Shrines in the Sky Island as well as what they do in Tears of the Kingdom.

What are Sky Island Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom?

Shrines are extremely useful in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and should be accessed whenever you come across one or whenever you fancy searching.

Just like regular Shrines, the Sky Islands also feature them. It’s here where you can solve puzzles, fight Zonai Constructs, and gain Light of Blessings, which will be the primary material to update your Heart Container and Stamina Vessels.

On top of this, once discovered, you can fast travel to their location meaning the more you find, the easier it is to traverse the Sky Islands.

Tears of the Kingdom: Where to find Shrines in the Sky Island

Nintendo

These are just a taste of the Shrines locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as there are tons to find. When we find more we will be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon once you’ve completed all of these.

Below, we’ve detailed a little more about where you can find these Shrines:

Eldin and North Hyrule Shrine locations

Nintendo

There’s practically one on each major island in this section so head over to South Eldin, North Hyrule, and just below Sokkala for five handy Shrines.

Necluda and Thunderhead Isles Shrine locations

Nintendo

West Necluda is relatively bare in terms of landmarks, but the center of Necluda and the Thunderhead Isles nearby has three handy Shrines in total. Just make sure you collect the two available on Thunderhead Isles

North Necluda and South Lanayru Shrine locations

Nintendo

The Great Sky Island has tons of Shrines to find, and a more detailed map is below. Other than that, head over to the North Necluda and South Lanayru for a Shrine each. Then we recommend heading west straight to Great Sky Island for Shrines galore.

Great Sky Island and South Hyrule Shrine locations

Nintendo

South Hyrule has one shrine on its island but Great Sky Island has four, with one on the north, east, south, and west side of the island. Getting hold of these makes this island so much easier to traverse in the long run.

Faron and other smaller islands’ Shrine locations

Nintendo

Other than the larger islands, you can find two Shrines on Faron, one on Necluda, and tons more dotted around the map itself. We recommend heading to these islands and then going through each location and exploring further. Who knows what you might find?

There we have it, that’s all the Shrine locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While traveling through the Sky Islands and enjoying the view, take a look at some of our other handy Tears of the Kingdom guides and content:

