Best place to farm Zonaite in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zonaite is an essential resource in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and our guide will give you the full rundown on what it does and how you can obtain more.

Tears of the Kingdom manages to dwarf Breath of the Wild and adds tons of new things for Zelda players to do. Along with new Bubbul Gems and Zonai Devices, there is also Zonaite. It’s yet another resource for Link to utilize in the game and collect along his travels.

Chances are, you’ll naturally stumble across a ton of Zonaite along the way. However, the benefits you get from it are huge. So, there’s a good chance you’ll want to accumulate the stuff a lot quicker than normal. If this is the case, then stay tuned as we’ve got useful tips on Zonaite in Tears of the Kingdom.

Contents

Nintendo

What is Zonaite in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Zonaite is a collectible resource in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Players can store a decent amount of it in their inventory and use it to improve a certain piece of Link’s gear.

What does Zonaite do in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

With Zonaite in hand, players can use the Tears of the Kingdom item to upgrade Link’s battery. A new addition to the franchise, the battery becomes an instrumental part of Link’s arsenal for exploring and ability usage.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To improve your battery, you’re going to need to round up 100 pieces of Zonaite.

Nintendo

Where to find Zonaite in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Quite simply, the only way to acquire Zonaite in Tears of the Kingdom is to raid the Sky Island mines and the Depths. These locations will be perpetual hotspots full of Zonaites. The enemies in the Depths unsurprisingly, will also reward you with a bunch of the resources you so badly desire.

Furthermore, look out for tougher mini-bosses as they will drop way more, and also looks for shiny rocks that will drop Zonaite too.

That just about wraps up everything you need to know about Zonaite. If you need information on the game, we have plenty of other guides to help you out below:

All new enemies in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to access sky islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | What is Ascend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | Where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Are there Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom