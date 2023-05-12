Sage’s Will in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Where to get & how to use

Sage’s Will is a new item introduced in Tears of the Kingdom that help deepen your bond with the game’s Sages. So, here’s where they’re located and how you can use them.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features loads of collectibles. From Korok Seeds to Poes and Zonaite Devices, players will need to venture through the game’s overworld in order to claim them all.

However, one of the most useful items in the game is the Sage’s Will – a new item that can increase help deepen the bond with your companions and raise your overall damage output.

So, if you’re wondering how exactly you can use Sage’s Wills and where you can find them in Tears of the Kingdom, then our guide has you covered.

What are Sage’s Wills in Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo Collecting Sage’s Wills should be a top priority.

As the name suggests, Sage’s Wills are the remnants of a former Sage’s resolve. If you gather enough of them, you can deepen your connection with the games Sages. Essentially, it will raise the power of those active in your party, which can be incredibly useful when you want to maximize your damage output.

Where to find Sage’s Will in Tears of the Kingdom?

Sage’s Wills can be found on the Sky Islands, the floating land masses that appear above Hyrule. You’ll often need to solve puzzles or reach very high areas in order to open the chests that house this item.

How to use Sage’s Will in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Using a Sage’s Will is fairly simple in Tears of the Kingdom.

Just like Light of Blessings, you’ll need to head over to a Goddess Statue and offer four Sage’s Wills to deepen your bond with your chosen Sage. Once you’ve done this, your chosen’s companion’s damage will be raised.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Sage’s Wills in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

