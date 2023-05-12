All Great Fairy Fountain locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Great Fairies have gone into hiding in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will only come out when certain instruments like a drum or violin are played. So, here’s how you can solve this puzzle and upgrade your armor.

Great Fairy Fountains can be found across Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, but you’ll need to first complete a specific musical request before they will upgrade your armor. This is obviously incredibly important as the added upgrades can drastically increase your survivability and even add special bonuses – an area that is beneficial when taking down the game’s toughest foes.

However, knowing how to reveal the Great Fairy Fountains can be rather tricky, especially if you don’t know where to find any of the instruments in Tears of the Kingdom. Fortunately, our handy hub has everything you need to know so that you can upgrade your armor and quickly get back to adventuring.

How to get Great Fairy Fountain armor upgrades in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Great Fairies have gone into hiding in Tears of the Kingdom.

In order to use the Great Fairy Fountains in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll first need to help the Stable Trotters – a roaming musical troupe who play across Hyrule. They can be found at the Woodland Stable in the southwest of the Eldin region.

The musicians will explain how something has gone wrong and mention the Lucky Clover Gazette during their conversation. You’ll want to head over to Lucky Clover Gazette, which is located east of Rito Village in the Hebra region.

The old stables have been converted into an office, which is where you’ll find Traysi, the Lucky Clover Gazette’s editor. She’ll task you with tracking down reports from those who have spotted Zelda near the stables dotted around the game. Once you’ve initiated the side quest, travel back to the Woodland Stable and talk to the musicians.

They’ll explain how their carriage has broken and that their horse ran off, leaving them stranded. Use Ultrahand to fix the two wheels on the carriage and then equip your horse with the Towing Harness.

Use Ultrahand once again to attach the carriage to the horse’s harness and take the two musicians to the Great Fairy. They’ll play a song and the Great Fairy will finally reveal herself, allowing you to upgrade your armor.

Great Fairy locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Great Fairy Fountains are all near stables in Tears of the Kingdom.

There are a total of four Great Fairy locations in Tears of the Kingdom and they can be found in the following locations:

Snowfield Stable

Woodland Stable

Outskirt Stable

Dueling Peaks Stable

Be sure to use the map above if you wish to avoid trekking around the map in search of them. It’s important to note, that you’ll need to complete the Stable Trotters’ side quests if you wish to reveal each Great Fairy, so be sure to do these if you want to receive all their blessings.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can reveal the Great Fairies and upgrade your armor in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and updates.

