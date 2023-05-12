Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom recipe list – All recipes so far & how to make

One of the many returning features in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom is the ability to cook. So, here’s a handy hub with recipes in the game and guides on how to cook them.

Nintendo is back with its flagship game, a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, via Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. The game is a simple story filled with charm, and you can read more about it in our review. While the sequel features many improvements, it also features some returning elements from the last game.

One of these returning features is the ability to cook, and fortunately, Tears of The Kingdom allows you to remember recipes, unlike Breath of the Wild. Cooking food helps restore Link‘s HP and can even give him various buffs. You can find many collectible food items in the game, and remembering all the recipes can be tricky. So, we have listed some of the Tears of the Kingdom recipes along with the ways to cook them.

Nintendo Zelda recipes have many perks like boosts, elemental resistance, HP restoration, to name a few.

How to cook food in Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom?

There are two ways to cook food in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – either by roasting food over a fire or cooking food in a pot.

You’ll find roasting food over a fire is more common during the early phases of the game. To do that, all you need is to hold or drop the food close to a fire, wait for some time, and your food will be ready to consume. However, using this process to cook recipes won’t suffice.

The cooking pot and Portable Pot allow you to cook all the recipes in Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. They can be found scattered all over the world. The Portable Pot is for one-time use only and saves you time when you’re in dire need to cook a recipe.

Speaking of recipes, we’ve listed them in the table below.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom recipe list

Here’s a rundown of recipes (with ingredients and purpose) you can find in Tears of the Kingdom:

Dish Ingredients Purpose Baked Apple 1x Apple Restores Heart Dubious Food 1x Acorn, 1x Stambulb with 3x White Chuchu jellies Restores 1 Heart Energizing Elixir 2x Crickets, 1x Chuchu jelly Restores Stamina Energizing Mushroom Skewer 2x Skyshrooms, 2x Stambulbs, 1x Stamela Shroom Restores Hearts and Stamina Fish and Mushroom Skewer Bright-Eyed Crabs and Mushrooms Restores 7 Hearts Fried Wild Greens Chickaloo Tree Nuts and Hyrule Herbs Restores 5.5 Hearts Honeyed Apple 1x Honeycomb and fruits Restores 7 Hearts Rapid Simmered Food 5x Splash Fruit Restores 2.5 Hearts + 10 minute Swim Speed Boost Scorching Fruit and Mushroom Mix 1x Skyshroom and Fire Fruits Restores 2.5 Hearts + 4 minute Heat Resistance + Minor Attack Boost Scorching Meat and Seafood Fry Bird Meat, Fire Fruit, Fish, Korok Frond Restores 5.5 Hearts Spicy Fruit and Mushroom Mix Mix Hylian Shrooms and Spicy Pepper Restores 5 Hearts + 6 minutes 30 seconds Cold Resistance Spicy Pepper Steak 3x Spicy Peppers, 2x Steaks 4x Spicy Peppers, 1x Steak (Enhanced Cold Resistance) Restores 7 Hearts + 8 minutes 30 seconds Cold Resistance Spicy Sauteed Peppers 5x Spicy Peppers Restores 5 Hearts + 12 minutes 30 seconds Cold Resistance Steamed Meat 2x Fowl, 3x Hyrule Herb Restores 5 Hearts Sunny Fried Wild Greens Chikaloo Tree Nuts and Sundelions Restores 1.5 Heart Toasty Rushroom Roast 1x Rushroom Restores Heart Toasty Skyshroom Roast 1x Skyshroom Restores 0.5 Heart Tough Steamed Mushrooms Mushrooms Restores 1 Heart + 8 minutes 30 seconds Defense Boost

Nintendo Every recipe either restores some amount of HP or stamina.

How many types of recipes are there in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

There are four types of Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These are categorized into the following:

Cooked Recipes

Elixir Recipes

Frozen Recipes

Roasted Recipes

Each of these recipes unlocks different buffs apart from restoring HP. Some of these buffs include defense, stamina, and swim boosts along with resistance from cold and heat.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about recipes and how to cook them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you want to know even more about the game, we have plenty of other guides for you right here:

