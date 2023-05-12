Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom recipe list – All recipes so far & how to make
One of the many returning features in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom is the ability to cook. So, here’s a handy hub with recipes in the game and guides on how to cook them.
Nintendo is back with its flagship game, a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, via Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. The game is a simple story filled with charm, and you can read more about it in our review. While the sequel features many improvements, it also features some returning elements from the last game.
One of these returning features is the ability to cook, and fortunately, Tears of The Kingdom allows you to remember recipes, unlike Breath of the Wild. Cooking food helps restore Link‘s HP and can even give him various buffs. You can find many collectible food items in the game, and remembering all the recipes can be tricky. So, we have listed some of the Tears of the Kingdom recipes along with the ways to cook them.
Contents
How to cook food in Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom?
There are two ways to cook food in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – either by roasting food over a fire or cooking food in a pot.
You’ll find roasting food over a fire is more common during the early phases of the game. To do that, all you need is to hold or drop the food close to a fire, wait for some time, and your food will be ready to consume. However, using this process to cook recipes won’t suffice.
The cooking pot and Portable Pot allow you to cook all the recipes in Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. They can be found scattered all over the world. The Portable Pot is for one-time use only and saves you time when you’re in dire need to cook a recipe.
Speaking of recipes, we’ve listed them in the table below.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom recipe list
Here’s a rundown of recipes (with ingredients and purpose) you can find in Tears of the Kingdom:
|Dish
|Ingredients
|Purpose
|Baked Apple
|1x Apple
|Restores Heart
|Dubious Food
|1x Acorn, 1x Stambulb with 3x White Chuchu jellies
|Restores 1 Heart
|Energizing Elixir
|2x Crickets, 1x Chuchu jelly
|Restores Stamina
|Energizing Mushroom Skewer
|2x Skyshrooms, 2x Stambulbs, 1x Stamela Shroom
|Restores Hearts and Stamina
|Fish and Mushroom Skewer
|Bright-Eyed Crabs and Mushrooms
|Restores 7 Hearts
|Fried Wild Greens
|Chickaloo Tree Nuts and Hyrule Herbs
|Restores 5.5 Hearts
|Honeyed Apple
|1x Honeycomb and fruits
|Restores 7 Hearts
|Rapid Simmered Food
|5x Splash Fruit
|Restores 2.5 Hearts + 10 minute Swim Speed Boost
|Scorching Fruit and Mushroom Mix
|1x Skyshroom and Fire Fruits
|Restores 2.5 Hearts + 4 minute Heat Resistance + Minor Attack Boost
|Scorching Meat and Seafood Fry
|Bird Meat, Fire Fruit, Fish, Korok Frond
|Restores 5.5 Hearts
|Spicy Fruit and Mushroom Mix
|Mix Hylian Shrooms and Spicy Pepper
|Restores 5 Hearts + 6 minutes 30 seconds Cold Resistance
|Spicy Pepper Steak
|3x Spicy Peppers, 2x Steaks4x Spicy Peppers, 1x Steak (Enhanced Cold Resistance)
|Restores 7 Hearts + 8 minutes 30 seconds Cold Resistance
|Spicy Sauteed Peppers
|5x Spicy Peppers
|Restores 5 Hearts + 12 minutes 30 seconds Cold Resistance
|Steamed Meat
|2x Fowl, 3x Hyrule Herb
|Restores 5 Hearts
|Sunny Fried Wild Greens
|Chikaloo Tree Nuts and Sundelions
|Restores 1.5 Heart
|Toasty Rushroom
|Roast 1x Rushroom
|Restores Heart
|Toasty Skyshroom
|Roast 1x Skyshroom
|Restores 0.5 Heart
|Tough Steamed Mushrooms
|Mushrooms
|Restores 1 Heart + 8 minutes 30 seconds Defense Boost
How many types of recipes are there in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?
There are four types of Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These are categorized into the following:
- Cooked Recipes
- Elixir Recipes
- Frozen Recipes
- Roasted Recipes
Each of these recipes unlocks different buffs apart from restoring HP. Some of these buffs include defense, stamina, and swim boosts along with resistance from cold and heat.
So, there you have it — that’s everything about recipes and how to cook them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you want to know even more about the game, we have plenty of other guides for you right here:
Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | All Geoglyph locations | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | All Great Fairy Fountain locations | All Skyview Tower locations | How to get Zelda’s Golden Horse | Best place to farm Zonaite | How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Bubbal Gem locations | Bargainer Statue locations | How to get Phantom Armor set | Where to get the Steering Wheel | How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to get Autobuild | How to get Hylian Shield