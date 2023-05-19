Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tajikats Shrine – location & how to solve

If you’re having trouble with the Tajikats Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, try our handy guide to help solve it for you.

Whether you’re hunting for the legendary Master Sword or cooking the best recipes in Tears of the Kingdom, it’s safe to say that completing the shrines is one the best ways to becoming strong enough to defeat saving Hyrule.

The biggest issue can be the difficulty of some of these shrine puzzles. With this in mind, here’s how to solve the Tajikats Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Tajikats Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The Tajikats Shrine is located to the southeast of Hyrule Field. To get more specifically, you can find it in Whistling Hill just by the Riverside Stable. It will be glowing bright green, which especially makes it easy to find during the night.

Nintendo

Once you’ve found it, be sure to interact with the shrine to be mark it on your map and enter it.

How to complete the Tajikats Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The Tajikats Shrine is a simple yet medium-length shrine with physics-based puzzles. We recommend using the Ultrahand ability for the next parts.

The first thing you will want to do is use Ultrahand on the wooden log to create a small ramp on the ledge above. You can use this to climb up onto the slope. When the slope levels out, you’ll see two more logs, a body of water, and a more complicated slope that needs a bridge connection.

Nintendo

This time, you’ll want to use Ultrahand to connect the two wooden logs at one end so it makes a V-shape, like the image below shows. Then, place the logs on the ledge above the water so it balances out correctly and makes another bridge for you to climb.

Nintendo

For the next section, you’ll once again find two more logs. Connect them both together longways so it creates an extra long log that will allow you to cross the river.

Nintendo

In the next area, you’ll have to scale a large wall across a body of water. You have four round logs to work with here, and you’ll basically want to make an ‘anchor’ for it to stay perched on top of the ledge. We recommend connecting three logs to make an L shape that will allow you to climb up and over.

Nintendo

The final area before the end of the shrine gives you a large amount of wooden logs plus two Zonai fans. To get across the water, connect three logs side-by-side and then place the two fans on the back. Pop this in the water, mount your new raft device, and hit the fans to sail across.

Nintendo

At the end of the shrine, be sure to interact with the idol and claim your Light of Blessing, which you can use to increase your hearts or stamina. And that’s how you can solve the Tajikats Shrine. When it’s time to head to the next Shrine, take a look at some of our other handy Tears of the Kingdom guides and content:

