How to get Zelda’s golden horse in Tears of the Kingdom

The golden horse is one of the best steeds in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so here’s exactly where you can find it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features many mythical monsters and animals, but one of the most useful is Zelda’s golden horse. Not only is this regal steed extremely fast, but it also handles very well, making it useful for your travels across Hyrule.

The golden horse also comes with its own Royal Bridle and Royal Saddle, which can be equipped for a more dignified look. So, whether you want to galavant around the game at great speeds or just wish to ride into battle in style, our Tears of the Kingdom golden horse location guide has everything you need to know.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom golden horse location

Nintendo The golden horse is one of he best mounts in Tears of the Kingdom.

In order to get Princess Zelda’s golden horse, you first need to head over to the Lucky Clover Gazette, which is located east of Rito Village in the Hebra region. The old stables have been converted into an office, which is where you’ll find Traysi, the Lucky Clover Gazette’s editor.

She’ll task you with tracking down reports from those who have spotted Zelda near the stables dotted around the game. Once you’ve initiated the side quest, travel over to the Snowfield Stable in the South Tabantha Snowfield.

You should see Penn talking to Harlow, the stablehand who tends to Princess Zelda’s golden horse. Harlow will explain that Zelda’s golden horse has gone missing after a ghostly apparition of the princess appeared and spooked it.

Nintendo Zelda’s golden horse is fairly easy to find in Tears of the Kingdom.

To find the missing steed, simply venture into the North Tabantha Snowfield. We recommend using another horse or building a sled as you’ll need to navigate past the deadly Frost Gleeok.

After running past the deadly dragon, you’ll see a field with horses, one of them being Princess Zelda’s golden horse. Simply sneak up to the horse and mount it, making sure to take any stamina food or elixirs to avoid falling off.

Once you’ve tamed the golden horse, ride it back to the Snowfield Stable and speak with Harlow again. After a brief chat, the stablehand will reward you with Zelda’s golden horse and give you both the Royal Bridle and Royal Saddle.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about getting Zelda’s golden horse in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

