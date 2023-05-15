Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ring Garland: Uses & how to find it

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with mysteries and puzzles, but few are as confusing as the Ring Garland. So, here’s how to find the Ring Garland and what it’s used for.

From shrines to abilities, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with puzzles, all providing an aura of mystery to Link’s fantastic adventures. However, few are as odd as the Ring Garland, which has stumped players all around the world when trying to figure out what it’s used for.

Thankfully, with the help of a few talented fans, a use for the game’s mysterious item has been revealed. So, here’s how to find the Ring Garland in Tears of the Kingdom as well as what it does.

For our full thoughts on Tears of the Kingdom, you can check out our review here.

How to get the Ring Garland in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ring Garland can be found in the Kakariko Village, just southeast of Central Hyrule. Once there, you’ll need to speak to Koko and purchase the Ring Garland.

It’s worth noting that as soon as you buy the Ring Garland you’ll be holding it, the item will not go into Link’s inventory, so you’ll need to contend with that.

What does the Ring Garland do in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Ring Garland is rather unique, not going into Link’s inventory and not seeming to have much of a use. However, thanks to some eagle-eyed fans, we know that it does in fact unlock a rather interesting dialogue option.

Once you’ve bought the Ring Garland, fuse the item to one of your spare shields and head over to the Gerudo Shelter which is found north of Gerudo Desert. Once there, wait until it’s the evening and equip your shield.

Then head over to the room in the back left where Ashai is teaching a class on relationships. In that group, you should see Deltan who, upon speaking to her, has a specific piece of dialogue that only appears when you have the Ring Garland equipped.

She’ll speak of how the item is used to tie peoples’ destinies together and how if it made it all the way from the East, it means she can still find love.

So there you have it, that’s how to find the mysterious Ring Garland in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and what you can currently do with it. If more uses are discovered by eagle-eyed fans, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

