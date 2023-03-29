Are there Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Wondering whether Shrines will be returning in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrine debate continues to rage on, with players both wanting their return and removal from the sequel. However, details on Shrines have been rather scarce, with Nintendo being rather secretive when it comes to revealing info about these dungeon-like puzzles.

After all, Shrines were a big part of Breath of the Wild, especially for those that enjoy collecting the game’s Heart Pieces and upgrading Link’s stamina wheel. So, if you’re wondering whether Shrines will be returning in Tears of the Kingdom, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Will Shrines return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo has yet to reveal whether Shrines will be returning in Tears of the Kingdom. Shrines were an integral part of Breath of the Wild and enabled Link to acquire Spirit Orbs, which can be used to gain heart pieces and increase the stamina bar.

The Great Plateau Shrines also rewarded Link with Runes, special abilities that can be used with the Sheikah Slate. While Shrines have yet to be shown in the Tears of Kingdom footage and screenshots, it’s likely that they could make a return in some way.

After all, Link will likely need to complete puzzles and various challenges to upgrade his health and stamina. There’s also the addition of actually unlocking all the new abilities in Tears of the Kingdom.

One Reddit user has also spotted what appears to be the Shrine Icon during the recent Tears of the Kingdom gameplay reveal. The Shrine Icon can clearly be seen on the map when Link is running around one of the Sky Islands.

While this isn’t concrete evidence that Shrines will be returning, it certainly looks like they may be back in some capacity. Of course, the Sky Islands dotted above Hyrule could feature Temples. After all, getting to the Sky Islands seems to be a task in itself, with Link using Recall and Ultrahand to get to these locations.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as we hear official details. In the meantime, be sure to check out our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom page for all the latest news and guides.

