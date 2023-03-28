Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild and fans are desperate to know if weapon durability will be returning. We have the answer to that question today for you.

There is an unbelievable amount of hype and anticipation for Tears of the Kingdom as its predecessor – Breath of the Wild – was the game of a generation, the Game of the Year for most news outlets, and is regarded as an all-time great.

Amongst all of its incredible elements from the puzzle Shrines to epic boss battles out in the open, one thing that has always been divisive is weapon durability.

One of the few complaints directed toward the title is that weapons could only sustain a handful of hits before they would break. This would leave players scared to use their favorite weapons and made combat a bit of a chore at times.

So let’s run through if weapon durability is in Tears of the Kingdom.

Is weapon durability in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Whatever your stance on weapon durability in Zelda, you will have to live with it as Tears of the Kingdom features weapon durability once again.

If this didn’t bother you too much in the original game, then you should be ok. If the gameplay mechanic did bother you, then you might be disappointed to see that it’s back, but it shouldn’t detract from what is expected to be another classic entry in the storied franchise.

In a proper gameplay demonstration for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we saw Link using a branch as a weapon, and after only a handful of hits it broke. This is to be expected if you’re attacking enemies with a mere branch, but the inclusion of weapon durability will keep players on their toes.

It’s offset slightly by the new Fuse ability which allows Link to merge weapons with environmental objects and even other weapons to create interesting new gadgets.

If you’re interested in even more Tears of the Kingdom content, then check out everything we know about the game so far as well as how to pre-order the brand-new game.