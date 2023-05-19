Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mayachin Shrine – location & how to solve

The Mayachin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a tough puzzle to solve and requires quite a bit of creativity. So, here’s where to find the Mayachin Shrine and how to solve its impressive challenge.

There are so many puzzles dotted around Tears of the Kingdom, from finding weapons like Master Sword, locating powerful armor, grabbing Korok Seeds and the many shrines dotted around the game’s extensive map. However, few are as challenging as the Mayanchin Shrine which is leaving many players extremely confused.

So, with that in mind, here’s where to find the Mayanchin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well as how to solve that mind-boggling challenge.

Mayanchin Shrine location in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Shrine is relatively easy to find when you’ve reaches the Hyrule Fields Skyview Tower.

The Mayanchin Shrine can be found just below Central Hyrule, south of the Hyrule Fields, and just above the Hyrule Fields Skyview Tower.

We recommend heading to the Skyview Tower first and then heading over to the Mayachin Shrine, but the choice is up to you.

How to complete the Mayachin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Mayachin Shrine is a pretty tough puzzle to solve in Tears of the Kingdom. Luckily, there’s a helpful solution to get you right back on track. To complete the Mayachin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, follow these steps:

When you enter, jump across the gap using the rotating platform. You’ll then see an actuator, a switch, a crystal, construction parts, targets, a ramp, and a ball. Head over to the switch and stand on it, revealing a target on your left. Grab the stake. Head to the lower level and go to the actuator which is sticking out where the ball rolls. Place the stake horizontally on the actuator’s face. Then, place a pole on the end of the stake to create what’s essentially a pinball flipper. With the pole on the actuator, head up the stairs back to the switch and crystal. Wait for the ball to roll and try to hit it with the pinball-like construction. (you’ll likely need to practice the right timing here) Once the ball hits the target, the shrine’s exit will open.

That’s where to find and how to complete the Mayachin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While creating the solution to the shrine, take a look at some of our other handy Tears of the Kingdom guides and content:

