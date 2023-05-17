Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Sahasra Slope Skyview tower location & how to solve

Tears of the Kingdom’s Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is a tricky puzzle to solve, as it requires the right weapon and some exploration. So, here’s where to find the Sahasra Slope in Tears of the Kingdom as well as how to solve it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with puzzles, from shrines to quests and so much more. However, one element that doesn’t usually have tricky puzzles are the game’s many Skyview Towers. That is until you come across the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

Article continues after ad

Many players are finding themselves perplexed with this particular tower. So, here’s how to find the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and how you can solve its con-fuse-ing puzzle.

For our full thoughts on Tears of the Kingdom, you can check out our review here.

Where is the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo

You’ll find the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower just north of West Necluda at the coordinates: 1616, 1199, 0201.

Look out for Nabi Lake and Lake Siela and you should be able to see the tower in the middle of the two, just by Sahasra Slope itself.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for more Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to check out our guide detailing all their locations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to solve the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo

To get access to the Sahasra Slope you’ll first need to do a little crafting. Thankfully, it’s much easier than some of the detailed constructions made by fans. You’ll simply need to create a Stone Hammer, which can be done by fusing one thick stick and any boulder.

Article continues after ad

After this, head over to the shrine, speak to Billson and he’ll explain that the door won’t open, giving you a small hint regarding where the cave in question is. Then, simply follow these steps and you’ll be in the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in no time:

Head down the left-hand side of the cliff the shrine’s on. Look for the cave and go inside. Keep going until you find large rocks blocking the way. Use your Stone Hammer to destroy the rocks. Head forward and then right. Once you’re underneath the Tower, use Ascend to jump through the floor.

There you have it, that’s how to find and solve the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While heading over to its location, take a look at some of our other handy Tears of the Kingdom guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | All Geoglyph locations | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | All Great Fairy Fountain locations | All Skyview Tower locations | How to get Zelda’s Golden Horse | Best place to farm Zonaite | How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Bubbal Gem locations | Bargainer Statue locations | How to get Phantom Armor set | Where to get the Steering Wheel | How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to get Autobuild | How to get Hylian Shield