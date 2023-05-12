Bubbul Gem locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Where to trade & rewards

Bubbul Gems are a new collectible in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but what do they do and where can you find them?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with plenty of new collectibles and features, but one of the most elusive is the Bubbul Gem. This strange crystal has a unique use and can enable you to claim some incredibly useful rewards.

However, you’ll need to know where you can find Bubbul Gem locations and where they can be traded. After all, trekking all over Hyrule trying to locate the NPC trader can be tricky, especially given how vast the game is.

Fortunately, our handy Bubbul Gem hub has everything you need to know about this new overworld item.

Contents

Bubbul Gem locations

Nintendo Bubbul Gems are scattered across Hyrule.

Bubbul Gems are crystals that are left behind by defeated Bubbulfrogs – the gigantic glowing white frogs that are found in caves across Hyrule. Only one crystal is dropped at a time, which means players will need to locate a lot of Bubbulfrogs to fill their inventories with Bubbul Gems.

Where to trade Bubbul Gems?

Nintendo Trading Bubbul Gems can net you some neat rewards.

Bubbul Gems can be traded with Koltin, who is first located northeast of the Woodland Stable. You’ll see a colorful balloon behind the stable, so simply venture up to it and initiate a conversation with both Kilton and Koltin.

It’s here where Koltin will explain his ambition to transform into a Satori, the legendary horse-like creature that can be found at the top of Satori Mountain. Koltin will task players with hunting down Bubbul Gems, which the monster-loving man believes will aid him in his quest to become an iconic beast.

After this encounter, you can venture over to Tarrey Town in the Akkla region and speak with Kilton, who will give you information on Koltin’s current whereabouts.

Bubbul Gem rewards

Nintendo The Mystic armor set is the most coveted prize.

If you collect enough Bubbul Gems, Koltin will give you rewards, which are usually themed around the various monsters you can find across Hyrule. Koltin give you the Bokoblin Mask as the first reward, and will also hand over the Moblin Mask.

Both of these armor pieces can be used to blend in with your enemies, giving you the opportunity to launch sneak attacks or avoid combat entirely. However, the most coveted is the Mystic Clothing, which resembles the legendary Satori.

To get your hands on this item, you’ll need to claim a lot of Bubbul Gems, so be sure to check every cave for Bubbulfrogs.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Bubbulgems and what they are used for. Be sure to check out our Zelda page for all the latest Tears of the Kingdom news and guides.

