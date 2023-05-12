How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Wondering how you can respec your Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, our guide will cover how you can locate the Horned Statue so you can do just that.

Whether you’ve spent all your hard-earned Light of Blessings on Heart Containers or Stamina Vessels, there are scenarios when you may want to swap them. Fortunately, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Horned Statue can put an end to those woes… for a price.

Being able to swap between the game’s Heart Containers or pumping more points into your Stamina Wheel can be extremely useful during your adventures across Hyrule. So, here’s where you can find the Horned Statue in Tears of the Kingdom and how you can exchange your Hearts and Stamina.

Horned Statue location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Horned Statue location in Tears of the Kingdom can be tricky to find.

The Horned Statue is located directly underneath Lookout Landing and is accessed via the Royal Hidden Passage. This can be accessed early on in the game by adventuring beneath the ruins of Hyrule Castle.

We’ve marked the starting location on the map, as navigating your way around Hyrule Castle can be a little tricky. The route to the Horned Statue is incredibly dangerous, and many enemies litter the narrow hallways and corridors, so be prepared to fight or do a lot of running.

It’s also important to note, that the Royal Hidden Passage will become exposed later in the game, and you’ll be able to take a shortcut to the Horned Statue by simply heading down into Lookout Landing’s underground shelter.

How to respec in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Exchanging Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Tears of the Kingdom is simple.

In order to respec your Heart Containers, you’ll first need to speak to the Horned Statue. This demonic statue enables players to exchange Heart Containers for more Stamina Vessels and vice versa. Once you’ve found the Horned Statue location in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to do the following:

Interact with the Horned Statue.

Pay 100 Rupees and give him one of your essences (Heart Container or Stamina Vessel).

Pay 120 Rupees and select the desired essence you want to exchange it for (either Heart Container or Stamina Vessel).

Respeccing can get rather pricey in Tears of the Kingdom, so we recommend taking a little extra care before you consider exchanging your Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels.

Of course, there is one high-damage weapon that requires plenty of stamina to unleash in Tears of the Kingdom, so you may need the Horned Statue’s services in the future.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can respec your Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

