Bargainer Statue locations & Poe exchange in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you have found Poes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, then chances are you’ll want to exchange them at Bargainer Statues. Fortunately, our handy guide has every you need to know about Bargainer Statue locations and rewards.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features many collectibles, and while players will be busy collecting Koroks, farming Zonaite, and locating armor – many will be wondering where to exchange Poes and locate Bargainer Statues.

After all, you’ll need to collect a lot of Poes if you wish to add the Dark Tunic armor set to your arsenal. Well, our handy hub details exactly where you can find some Bargainer Statues and the rewards you can get for exchanging the game’s glowing spirit orbs.

Contents

Where to exchange Poes in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Poes can be exchanged at Bargainer Statues in Tears of the Kingdom.

Poes can be exchanged at any Bargainer Statue you find in Tears of the Kingdom. These spooky-looking Statues are commonly found in the Depths, the game’s dark underworld that houses plenty of tough enemies and lots of Zonaite.

Bargainer Statue locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Bargainer Statues can be found in the Depths.

The first Bargainer Statue is located in Lookout Landing and can be used after you progress through the main story. Simply teleport over to the Lookout Landing Skytower and then take a left to Robbie and Josha’s hut.

The Bargainer Statue will be in the room near the door, so simply interact with it to begin exchanging your Poes for rewards. Once you give it a Poe, you’ll be able to exchange these glowing spirit orbs for a variety of rewards.

It’s important to note that you can also give additional Poes to locate the next Bargainer Light Statues, which will be marked on the map. It will cost 100 Poes per location reveal, with the second one being found in the Depths, just southeast of the Nisoij Lightroot.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bargainer Statue rewards

Nintendo Tears of the Kingdom Bargainer Statues feature plenty of rewards.

Each Bargainer Statue offers different rewards, which can be exchanged for Poes. However, the most valuable item on offer is the Dark Armor set, which is a black colored replica of Link’s original green tunic.

We’ve listed a number of notable Bargainer Statue rewards below:

Dark Clump

Muddle Bud

Puffshroom

Bomb Flower

Dark Hood

Dark Tunic

Dark Trousers

We’ll be sure to update this section once we uncover more Bargainer Statue rewards in Tears of the Kingdom, so make sure you check back here regularly for updates.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Bargainer Statues and Poes in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

All new enemies in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to access sky islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | What is Ascend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | Where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Are there Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom