Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 update: Leaks, banners, more

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update may be a while away, but that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from revealing some juicy details. So, here’s everything we currently know about the upcoming update.

While Honkai Star Rail players are currently gearing up for the Version 1.1 update, that hasn’t stopped a flood of leaks from cropping up online. In fact, details about Lynx, Yukong, Ruan Mei, and more have been revealed ahead of their official release date.

However, many Trailblazers will also be wondering what characters and content will be added in the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update. Of course, it’s still early days and information is rather scarce, but we’ve covered all the details we currently have for the game’s next patch.

Is there a Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date?

HoYoverse Not much is currently known about the Honkai Star Rail 1.2. update.

No, HoYoverse has yet to release information about the 1.2 release date. However, with Version 1.1 expected to launch around June 7, we could see a 1.2 release sometime in July 2023. It’s important to note, that HoYoverse’s other gacha game, Genshin Impact, releases updates every six weeks.

While Honkai Star Rail may ditch this patch schedule, it wouldn’t be unfair to speculate that HoYoverse would use a similar release cycle. Of course, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 banners

HoYoverse officially revealed the drip marketing for both Blade and Kafka on their official Twitter. While both of these characters have not been confirmed, we know the developers often like to release marketing materials surrounding upcoming characters.

Honaki Star Rail’s 1.1 update will also see the release of Loucha and Silver Wolf, which means both Blade and Kafka could be present in the next update.

HoYoverse Kafka is shrouded in mystery.

According to the official Twitter post, Blade is a swordsman who “abandoned his body to become a Blade.” The character “possesses a terrifying self-healing ability” alongside powerful offensive attacks.

Meanwhile, Kafka is a member of the Stellaron Hunters – a mysterious organization that collects Stellarons. Little is known about this mysterious woman, aside from her being one of Elio’s most trusted members.

We currently don’t have any information on their skills and abilities, but HoYoverse will likely release more information as we get closer to the 1.2 release date. For now, though, that’s everything we know about the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update.

