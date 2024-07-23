Honkai Star Rail version 2.5: Leaks and everything we know

Here is what we know so far about Honkai Star Rail version 2.5, including the upcoming characters, banners, and more.

While Honkai Star Rail players have been busy saving their Stellar Jades for Yunli and Jiaoqiu, HoYoverse revealed the units set for release in version 2.5. These units are equally good, leaving players are confused about whether to save for the future or spend on version 2.4.

Leakers have some valuable information on the potential banners for version 2.5, which will help players plan beforehand. Based on early information, we have covered what you should expect from version 2.5.

Finally, it is important to mention that, even though the leaked information comes from sources with good track records, players should take it with a grain of salt ahead of an official confirmation.

No, Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 has no release date yet.

However, based on the usual six-week cycle, version 2.5 will likely be released on September 10, 2024.

Characters and banners in version 2.5

Characters

Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 will introduce three new characters. They are as follows:

Feixiao

HoYoverse Feixiao is one of the most anticipated units in Honkai Star Rail.

Feixiao is a 5-star Wind Hunt unit and one of the seven Arbiter Generals of Xianzhou. She is a legend and is widely respected, even more than Jing Yuan. However, even though Feixiao has a dashing and straightforward personality, she is burdened by the affliction of Moon Rage.

Lingsha

HoYoverse Lingsha is an upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail.

Lingsha is a Vidyadhara healer and the current Cauldron Master of Xianzhou Loufu’s Alchemy Commission. She has a unique ability to diagnose illness by smelling, which she can also use to calm the minds of others.

Moze

HoYoverse Moze is a mysterious character in Honkai Star Rail.

Moze is a mysterious character in Honkai Star Rail and a master of assassination. He usually stays in the shadows but shows up when ready to take down his enemies. Moze is quite dangerous and spends significant time honing his assassination skills.

Banners

Here is what the leakers have to say about Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 banners:

Phase 1

Phase 2

Leaks from version 2.5

Leakers have claimed Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 will have brand new Planar Ornaments. Finally, a leak suggests Kafka might be getting a skin in version 2.5, making it the first in the game.

That's all we know about Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 so far! If you want to learn about other updates, check out our version 2.4 guide.