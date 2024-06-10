Honkai Star Rail 2.4 update: Leaks and everything we know

Are you interested in learning about the Honkai Star Rail version 2.4 update? Here is what we know about it so far.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 is the final patch to feature Penacony as HoYoverse is wrapping up its story for the time being. In version 2.4, players will return to a familiar location to face new adventures and tie up loose ends.

They will also come across new characters to pull and new enemies to defeat. If you are interested in the update and want to learn more, we have you covered.

HoYoverse March 7th is getting a new form in version 2.4.

No, Honkai Star Rail 2.4 does not have a release date yet.

However, based on leaks, players can expect it to be available somewhere around July 30, 2024.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 characters

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 will feature multiple new characters to pull. They are as follows:

Yunli (5-star, Physical, Destruction)

Jiaoqiu (5-star, Fire, Nihility)

March 7th (4-star, Hunt, Imaginary)

The order of release for these characters is still unknown.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 location

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 will return to Xianzhou Loufu once again. This is mainly because the story on the region ended abruptly during versions 1.4 and 1.5. The fates of Jing Yuan, Luocha, and Jingliu are still unknown.

Several players complained about the disconnected Xianzhou arc even though it started brilliantly. Apart from that, a lot is left to be uncovered, and version 2.4 will have a special focus on Xianzhou Zhuming.

Finally, March 7th is getting a new form, and the promotional material titled her as a Legendary Swordmaster. This means you can expect a story on the scale of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae.

This is all we know about version 2.4 so far. If you want to learn about other patch updates, check out our version 2.3 guide. For more about the game in general, take a look at our guides for banners, codes, and character height.