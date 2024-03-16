Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update: Release date, banners, & events

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update is set to continue the story of Penacony and introduce one of the most wanted characters in the game as a playable unit. Here is what we know about the update so far.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 has been one of the most interesting patches so far in the game. The start of Penacony has been brilliant with an amazing Trailblaze mission, a new region, and brand new characters. However, version 2.1 is set to continue this and the hype is quite high.

The upcoming patch update is set to introduce one of the most highly anticipated units to the game. Additionally, the Trailblaze story mission will probably continue and the game will celebrate its first-ever anniversary.

Here is what you need to know about Honkai Star Rail version 2.1.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 is set for release on March 27, 2024.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 banners

HoYoverse Acheron will feature in the first half of Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 is set to feature two brand-new characters and two rerun units. The characters and banners have been listed below:

Phase 1

Acheron (5-star, Lightning, Nihility)

(5-star, Lightning, Nihility) Luocha (5-star, Imaginary, Abundance)

(5-star, Imaginary, Abundance) Pela (4-star, Ice, Nihility)

Dan Heng (4-star, Wind, Hunt)

Gallagher (4-star, Fire, Abundance)

Phase 2

Aventurine (5-star, Imaginary, Preservation)

(5-star, Imaginary, Preservation) Jingliu (5-star, Ice, Destruction)

(5-star, Ice, Destruction) Lynx (4-star, Quantum, Abundance)

Luka (4-star, Physical, Nihility)

Serval (4-star, Lightning, Erudition)

Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 story

Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 will feature a brand new Trailblaze mission “The Devil in Velvet“. This mission will be a lot more complex and not as light-hearted when compared to previous Trailblaze missions.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 events

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 will feature several events to celebrate the anniversary

The events of Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 have been discussed below:

Cosmodyssey : The Astral Express has prepared a package for the Nameless and you will find loads of goodies inside. This is part of the anniversary event.

: The Astral Express has prepared a package for the Nameless and you will find loads of goodies inside. This is part of the anniversary event. Vignettes in a Cup : In this event, you have to take the role of a drinksmith in the absence of the manager of Dreamjolt Hostelry

: In this event, you have to take the role of a drinksmith in the absence of the manager of Dreamjolt Hostelry Tides of War : The researcher who returned from a vacation in Penacony has come up with an interesting gadget.

: The researcher who returned from a vacation in Penacony has come up with an interesting gadget. Realm of the Strange : Players will receive an increased number of Relics drops

: Players will receive an increased number of Relics drops Planar Fissure : Players will receive an increased number of Planar Ornament drops.

: Players will receive an increased number of Planar Ornament drops. Festive Gifts: Trailblazers will earn 20 Star Rail Special Passes as part of the anniversary rewards. Players will also receive 1600 Stellar Jades on April 26, 2024.

