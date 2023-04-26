How to claim Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops: Stellar Jade, Condensed Aether, Credits, more

Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops are now live, giving players the chance to claim plenty of free rewards. In order to get you all set up, we’ve prepared a quick guide to help you claim these in-game items.

Honkai Star Rail is the latest gacha game that has received a lot of hype from Genshin Impact and anime fans alike. To celebrate the game’s launch, HoYoverse has collaborated with Twitch to provide free Twitch drops, giving players some free items to help them on their journey through the stars.

A variety of Stellar Jade, Travelers’ Guides, and Credits are available, so you’ll want to claim all of these bonuses before time runs out. Fortunately, acquiring Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops is quite straightforward, especially when following our handy guide.

Contents

Twitch drops event duration

The Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops event kicked off on April 26, 2023, and will end on May 24, 2023. Make sure you watch any Honkai Star Rail streams during this time to claim your in-game rewards.

How to claim Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops can reward you with plenty of free items.

To claim Twitch drops, players must first complete Trailblaze Missions from “The Blue” to “A Moment of Peace” to activate their mailbox. Once this has been activated, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Log in to Twitch or sign up for a new account.

Log in to Honkai Star Rail and link it to Twitch using the official link provided.

Watch any streamers who have Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops enabled.

Once you’ve earned a Twitch Drop, go to your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now’ to add it to your game.

Return to Honkai Star Rail, where you’ll find the items in your Mailbox.

It’s important to note, that all Twitch Drops must be claimed by the designated deadline. Don’t miss out—claim your rewards in time to enjoy a smoother journey through the Honkai Star Rail universe.

All Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops

As of writing, there are a total of six Twitch drops that can be claimed in the game. Here are all the items you can get:

20,000 Credits

4x Lost Gold Fragments

5x Condensed Aether

3x Traveler’s Guide

30x Stellar Jade

50x Stellar Jade

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know when it comes to claiming Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page to get a head start in your intergalactic adventure.

