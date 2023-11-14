Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update: Banners, new game mode, more

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaks have revealed new details on upcoming character banners, events, and more. So, here’s everything we know about the update so far.

While the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream has announced details for HuoHuo, Argenti, and Hanya – that hasn’t stopped leakers from uncovering 1.6 leaks. This future update may be a while away, but we now have several exciting details about the game’s upcoming banner characters and events.

So, if you’re wondering whether you should save your precious Stellar Jade or just wish to know who could be released in the future, then our handy Honkai Star Rail 1.6 hub has you covered.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Contents

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official 1.6 release date. However, the 1.5 update goes live on November 15, 2023. With each update taking around five to six weeks to release, we estimate that the 1.6 update will arrive sometime around December 20, 2023.

As always, we’ll update this section as and when the developers make further announcements so be sure to check back here regularly.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 banners

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update is just around the corner.

HoYoverse has released drip marketing for both Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi. This heavily suggests that they’ll be released in 1.6. The devs have also revealed some details regarding the three characters, which we’ve included in our handy hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The developers have yet to announce the release order and 4-star characters that will join them on each banner, but we’ll likely hear further info in the weeks to come.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

New Pure Fiction game mode

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update will see the release of a new game mode, called Pure Fiction. In this mode, enemies will continuously respawn and Trailblazers must deal damage and defeat them to gain points.

At the end of each battle, the highest score will be recorded. Each phase in Pure Fiction will offer different buffs for Trailblazers to choose from, which will make taking down your foes easier.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If this wasn’t exciting enough, players can obtain up to 720 Stellar Jades in each phase of Pure Fiction.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends

Article continues after ad