Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update: Leaks and everything we know

Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 is still quite some time away from release. However, there is information available on the update, and here is what we know so far.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 is set to be released on March 27, 2024, and will be the anniversary patch for the game. However, players are also excited about version 2.2, especially those who are saving for very specific units.

HoYoverse has provided information on the characters who will feature in the version 2.2 update. Therefore, if you are looking to save your Stellar Jades in version 2.1 and waiting for version 2.2, we have got you covered.

Here is what you need to learn about Honkai Star Rail version 2.2.

No, there is no official release date for Honkai Star Rail version 2.2. However, based on the usual 6 week cycle, this version should be available somewhere around May 7, 2024.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 characters

HoYoverse has confirmed that Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 will feature two brand-new 5-stars. These are as follows:

There were leaks that claimed Firefly would become playable, but it is confirmed now that those were false. If you were waiting for Firefly or Sam, you will have to hold on for yet another patch update.

