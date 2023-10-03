Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update: Leaks, banners, events, more

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 leaks have revealed new details on upcoming character banners, events, and more. So, here’s everything we know about the update so far.

While the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream has only just announced details for Jingliu, Topaz, and Guinaifen – that hasn’t stopped leakers uncovering 1.5 leaks. This future update may be a while away, but we now have a number of exciting details about the game’s upcoming banner characters and events.

So, whether you’re wondering whether you should save your precious Stellar Jade or just wish to know who could be released in the future, then our handy Honkai Star Rail 1.5 hub has you covered.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is on the horizon.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official 1.5 release date. However, it’s speculated that we could see the 1.5 release in November. This is backed up by the fact that the 1.4 update was released on October 11, 2023, and will run until November 15, 2023.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as the developers reveal further details.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 banners

HoYoverse HuoHuo is rumored to make her debut in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

HoYoverse has released drip marketing for both Hanya, Argenti, and HuoHuo, which heavily suggests these characters will be released in 1.5. This also lines up with the recent 1.5 leaks from stepleaker, who has since confirmed their arrival in the upcoming update.

The devs have also revealed some details regarding the three characters, which we’ve included in our handy hubs below:

Of course, like all leaks, the above should be taken with a grain of salt as HoYoverse could make release date adjustments.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 events

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail 1.5 events have leaked ahead of schedule.

While we currently don’t have any information on what each Honkai Star Rail 1.5 event will include, we do have the names of them thanks to leaks from stepleaker. We’ve listed all the events below and will update them once further information has been revealed:

Star Travel Shadows

Strange Stories Stories from the Fox Village

Panyan Town Fighting Competition

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

