Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Release date, new character banners, more

Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update will include a number of new characters, locations, and events that players can look forward to.

Genshin Impact 2.3 may not be live just yet, but that hasn’t stopped a number of reliable leaks from pouring in. Currently, players are getting ready to dive into the 2.2 update, which will include Thoma and the new Tsurumi Island – the game’s final Inazuma island.

While the Anniversary Event is wrapping up and Inazuma content is coming to a close, many Genshin Impact fans will be looking ahead to the 2.3 update.

The 2.3 patch will include plenty of new characters, deadly enemies, and fresh locations for fans to get stuck into. Details have been rather scarce, but a number of new Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have been uncovered, giving players a sneak peek into the latest content.

Contents

Genshin Impact 2.3 release date

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.3 update will release in late November. This follows directly after the release of Version 2.2, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog”, which will be arriving on October 13, 2021.

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream has yet to be announced by miHoYo, but we’ll likely hear an official announcement closer to the 2.3 release date. MiHoYo will likely host the 2.3 livestream on Twitch. We can expect the usual promo code giveaways and character demonstrations.

Genshin Impact 2.3 character banners and reruns

Itto

Genshin Impact 2.3 will introduce a number of new and returning characters. According to renowned leaker, @Ubatcha1, 2.3 will see the release of Arataki Itto – a mysterious character that is rumored to have “ghosts” as part of his Elemental Burst.

Some info about Itto – Itto is a 5 star Geo Claymore character who has the "Male" body type. In game he is described as "tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance." — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) October 4, 2021

A number of leakers also claim that Itto will wield a Claymore and has a four-hit basic attack combo. Whether he’ll be able to switch between a ghost/human form remains to be seen, but this would certainly make sense given his Oni description.

Itto is described as “tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance.”

Gorou

Gorou is another character that is rumored to be releasing in Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update. The Inazuman resistance fighter is known for his courage and loyalty, stopping at nothing to fight Baal’s Vision Hunt Decree.

While little is known about Gorou’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, we do know that he holds a Geo Vision, and can be seen wielding a bow. As a general in Sangonomiya Kokomi’s army, Gorou is no stranger to the hardships of battle.

Albedo

Albedo could be getting a rerun in Version 2.3 and will be the second 5-star character alongside Arataki Itto. This inquisitive knight is the Captain of the Favonious Knights Investigation Team, which pioneers the research of Teyvat.

Using Geo-based skills and deadly sword swings, Albedo can quickly crush his foes, dealing huge amounts of AoE damage to those that dare get in his way. The Albedo rerun is just one of the many returning 5-star characters that will be making a reappearance.

Genshin Impact patch 2.3 map update

Genshin Impact 2.3 will likely include new locations, especially since Version 2.2 will finally see the introduction of Tsurumi Island – the final Inazuma Island. After defeating Baal (Raiden Shogun), and relinquishing her Vision Hunt Decree, Yae Miko tells the Traveller that they should head to Sumeru in search of their sibling.

Whether 2.3 will see the release of this region remains to be seen, but we do know that this will likely be the next location we travel to next. Sumeru is known as the center of knowledge, where wisdom and intelligence are held in high regard.

Genshin Impact’s traveling merchant, Liben states that “Sumeru is all rainforest and desert”. This means they’ll be plenty of new enemies and bosses that will likely inhabit this ancient area.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.3. We’ll update this piece as more details and leaks drop ahead of Genshin Impact Version 2.3. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Gesnhin Impact guides:

