Genshin Impact 4.6 update: Leaks and everything we know

Genshin Impact 4.6 update is still far away, but leaks have started to arrive already. Here is what you need to know about this upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 4.5 update is a filler patch with Chiori not doing so well in terms of the meta. Players feel she is too restrictive and only those who were interested in her from the very beginning are pulling for the unit in the game.

The rest are saving their Primogems as version 4.6 is set to make the Fourth Fatui Harbinger playable. There is a lot of hype surrounding this upcoming unit with leaks revealing her splash art, animations, and other aspects. Therefore, if you are interested in the upcoming version update, we have got you covered.

Here is what you need to know so far about version 4.6 of Genshin Impact.

At the time of writing, Genshin Impact 4.6 doesn’t have an official release date yet.

However, the new update is expected to be released on April 25, 2024, following the usual six-week cycle that every patch follows. In case there’s any kind of change from the devs, we’ll make sure to update it, so check back regularly.

Genshin Impact 4.6 characters

Arlecchino, the Fourth Fatui Harbinger is set to become playable in Genshin Impact version 4.6. She has a unique kit and will rely on her signature weapon to reach her maximum potential. Her animations and splash art have also been leaked alongside her kit.

Genshin Impact 4.6 new boss

Genshin Impact 4.6 will feature a brand new Arlecchino boss fight that you will need to unlock through her story quest.

Genshin Impact 4.6 artifact sets

Genshin Impact 4.6 will feature a brand new artifact set for Arlecchino. You will need to farm it if you are looking to pull for the Fourth Fatui Harbinger.

