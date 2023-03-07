Genshin Impact leaks reveal rumored Geo 5-star character

A new Genshin Impact leak has given Travelers an early glimpse of a long-anticipated Geo 5-star character, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

The Genshin Impact leaks continue to pour in, with details surrounding the 3.6 and 3.7 updates appearing way ahead of their official release dates. While both Baizhu and Kaveh have been receiving a lot of attention from the game’s community, there is a new Geo character who has been cast into the spotlight.

If the leaks turn out to be true, then the upcoming 5-star could be the latest Geo character to release since Yun Jin made her debut back in 2.4. This news is obviously incredibly exciting for players that enjoy the tanky playstyle the Geo element provides. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know.

Article continues after ad

New Genshin Impact Geo character leaks

According to a Mero, a renowned Genshin Impact leaker, the new Geo 5-star character is called Momoka. While there’s currently no news on Momoka’s abilities and how they’ll perform in-game, we do have a sketch of how she could look.

In fact, there have been a number of fan drawings that depict the feline Geo girl’s splash art. Judging from the various images shared on Twitter, Momoka will feature two long tails, a pair of cat ears, and feature a necklace with a bell attached to it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Quite when this new Geo character will release remains to be seen, but she will likely join the game’s ever-growing roster after the 3.6 and 3.7 updates. We’ll be sure to update this article once new information is released.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact