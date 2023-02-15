Genshin Impact 3.7 details: Character banners, leaks, more

The Genshin Impact 3.7 update may be a while off but that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from appearing online. So, here’s everything we currently know about the 3.7 banners and the new Geo character.

Genshin Impact leaks for the upcoming 3.7 update have been appearing online, giving Travelers an early look at the latest content. In fact, a number of renowned leakers have already discovered some exciting details regarding a new Geo character, Ayaka banner rerun, and more.

This is incredibly exciting for any Travelers who are looking to spend their Primogems on new units and gain access to one of the best Cryo characters. So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming to the game in Version 3.7, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for the Genshin Impact 3.7 update. However, according to a reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Travelers can expect to delve into the 3.7 update on May 24, 2023.

Of course, like all leaks and rumors, this should be taken with a grain of salt. HoYoverse could adjust these timings, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear official information.

Genshin Impact 3.7 banners

HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks have already begun to pour in.

A new Geo character is rumored to be released in the Genshin Impact 3.7 update. This leak was revealed by Team China, who stated that the girl is related to Asase Shrine – a subarea found in Inazuma’s Seirai Island.

The shrine was originally established to quell the remaining power of Kanna Kapatcir, the Thunderbird guardian that was responsible for the downfall of Tsurumi Island and its inhabitants.

While the new Geo character is arguably the highlight of the 3.7 update, another leaker also stated that there is a high probability of an Ayaka banner rerun. The Cryo Sword character previously reappeared in Version 2.6, so it’s only likely that she would eventually make her long-awaited return.

Genshin Impact new Geo character leaks

While details on the Geo girl’s Elemental Skill abilities and role within Genshin Impact’s story remain scarce, we do know what she could look like. While the image above is not an official drawing, it has been made according to SYP’s leaked description. According to the leaker, the Geo girl has the following:

“Pale complexion. Green eyes, and blonde hair reaching her waist. Brown Inazuma-style crop top with a big, yellow Omamori knot + bell in the center (where the bow/tie would go on a seifuku). Detached teal+blue layered sleeves, short teal+blue layered skirt and shorts, exposed tummy.”

With this information, a number of artists have begun to draw their own versions and SYP has given ratings based on their resemblance to the official design. Of course, her design could change before release, so we’ll update this section once more information is released.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 3.7 update. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

