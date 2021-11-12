Genshin Impact Eula banner rerun: Release date, 4-star characters, more

A new Genshin Impact banner has revealed that Eula will return in Genshin Impact 2.3, giving fans another chance to unlock the captain of the Reconnaissance Company.

The upcoming Eula banner rerun will release in Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update, which will see the debut of new characters, deadly enemies, and fresh locations for players to discover. Eula is a 5-star claymore character who dominates the battlefield with deadly Cryo-based attacks, freezing any enemies that dare to get in her way.

As the captain of the Knights of Favonius’ Reconnaissance Company, Eula is no stranger to the hardships of battle. While she may have ditched her aristocratic heritage, the Spindrift Knight still cuts down her foes with graceful slices from her two-handed sword.

Eula was originally released during the game’s Version 1.5 update, but many players will still be looking to add her to their team. Fortunately, Genshin Impact banner reruns enable travelers to unlock previously released characters. This is particularly good news for those that are aiming to save their Primogems for the upcoming Eula banner rerun.

Contents

Eula banner release date

Genshin Impact’s live stream has revealed that Eula will return in the early stages of the 2.3 update, alongside Albedo in what will be two new banner reruns. The 5-star Claymore user will join Arataki Itto, Gorou, and Albedo, so there will be plenty of new and old characters making an appearance.

MiHoYo has yet to give an exact date for Eula’s banner, but we do know that her rerun will be followed by another Wish Event featuring Arataki Itto and Gorou.

Eula banner rerun 4-star characters

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will be joining Eula, but we do know which characters previously graced her banner.

Born of Ocean Swell

Xinyan (Pyro)

Xingqui (Hyrdo)

Beidou (Electro)

While some of these 4-star characters could return in the Eula banner rerun, it’s very likely that we could see some other characters appear. For now, though, that’s all the information we have. We’ll be updating this post as soon as miHoYo confirms this leak, so make sure you bookmark this page.

