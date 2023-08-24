Genshin Impact Wriothesley Ascension and Talent material list

Wriothesley is an upcoming Cryo unit in Genshin Impact and here are the Ascension and Talent level-up materials for the character.

Genshin Impact has recently seen a massive surge of content with the release of Fontaine in the 4.0 update. This region has brought forth new stories, challenges, things to explore, and as always new characters to obtain.

As such, one character that you will come across in the game is Wriothesely. This fighter is set to be released in the second half of version 4.1 and players are eagerly looking to collect ascension materials for the same.

Therefore, the ascension and talent level-up materials for Wriothesley have been presented in the following sections.

HoYoverse Wriothesley Ascension materials have been leaked

Wriothesley Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The ascension materials for Wriothesley are not official yet. However, they have been leaked by Honey Hunter World. According to the leaks, Wriothesley requires Tubion Device, Subdetection Unit, Meshing Gear, Mechanical Spur Gear, and Artificed Dynamic Gear.

Among these, the Tubion Device is dropped by the boss named Experimental Field Generators. Subdetection units can be found in the Wilds and the rest can be obtained from basic enemies.

Thus, the materials required across every major level have been provided in the table below:

Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20000 Shivada Jade Silver x1, Subdetection unit x 3, Meshing Gear x3, Mora 2 40000 Shivada Jade Fragment x3, Tubion Device x2, Subdetection Unit x10, Meshing Gear x15 3 60000 Shivada Jade Fragment x6, Tubion Device x4, Subdetection Unit x20, Mechanical Spur Gear x12 4 80000 Shivada Jade Chunk x3, Tubion Device x8, Subdetection Unit x30, Mechanical Spur Gear x18 5 100000 Shivada Jade Chunk x6, Tubion Device x12, Subdetection Unit x45, Artificed Dynamic Gear x12 6 120000 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6, Tubion Device x20, Subdetection Unit x60, Artificed Dynamic Gear x24

Wriothesley Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

The leaked talent materials for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact have been provided below:

Talent Level-up materials Talent level-up materials Teachings of Order x9 Guide to Order x63 Philosophies of Order x114 Common Ascension Materials Meshing Gear x18 Mechanical Spur Gear x66 Artificed Dynamic Gear x93 Boss Ascension Materials Primordial Greenbloom x18

This concludes our guide for Ascension materials for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

