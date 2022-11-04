James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Genshin Impact Rukkha­shava Mushrooms can be found in the Sumeru region, but knowing exactly where to find them can be a little tricky. So, in order to save you time trekking, here’s every Genshin Impact Rukkha­shava Mushroom location.

Rukkha­shava Mushrooms were added to Genshin Impact as part of the game’s expansive Sumeru update. These blue mushrooms are needed to Ascend one of Genshin’s Dendro characters and also can be used in a variety of cooking and crafting items.

As a result, many Travelers will be wondering where they can find Rukkha­shava Mushrooms in Genshin Impact. So, if you need to farm this Sumeru specialty, then our handy Rukkha­shava Mushroom guide will cover every location and crafting usage to help save you time trekking through the region.

Contents

What are Genshin Impact Rukkha­shava Mushrooms?

Rukkha­shava Mushrooms are a local specialty that is native to Sumeru. In fact, these fungi can only be found in this region, which means Travelers will need to progress through the story in order to farm this material.

Genshin Impact Rukkha­shava Mushroom locations

HoYoverse Rukkhashava Mushrooms are found in the Sumeru jungle.

Rukkha­shava Mushrooms can be found in the Ashavan Realm and Lokapala Jungle, where it often hides on trees and amongst various vegetation. The best farming spots for Rukkha­shava Mushrooms in Genshin Impact can be found by heading to the following locations:

Mawtiyima Forest

Fane of Ashvattha

Pardis Dhyai (North)

Apam Woods

It’s important to note that there are a total of 76 Rukkha­shava Mushrooms locations, which means you’ll need to farm all of them over a period of days to Ascend Collei. However, if you head to any of the above locations, you should be able to find these Mushrooms with ease.

Additionally, you can purchase Rukkha­shava Mushrooms from Aramani and Ashpazi. These NPCs will sell you five Rukkha­shava Mushrooms each, for a cost of 1,000 Mora per Mushroom.

Genshin Impact Rukkha­shava Mushroom uses

Genshin Impact Rukkha­shava Mushrooms are used to Ascend Collei. In fact, Travelers will need to harvest 168 Rukkha­shava Mushrooms in total to Ascend Collei to her maximum level, so be sure to scour the jungle until you harvest them all.

Rukkha­shava Mushrooms are also used in the following crafting recipes:

Item Crafting Recipe Forest Watcher’s Choice Cooking Rukkhashava Mushrooms ×1 Mushroom ×1 Starshroom ×1 Mushroom Hodgepodge Cooking Rukkhashava Mushrooms ×1 Mushroom ×1 Starshroom ×1 Potato Boat Cooking Potato ×4 Rukkhashava Mushrooms ×2 Cheese ×1 Tandoori Roast Chicken Cooking Fowl ×3 Rukkhashava Mushrooms ×2 Padisarah ×1 Spice ×1 Dendroculus Resonance Stone Crafting Nilotpala Lotus ×5 Rukkhashava Mushrooms ×5 Crystal Chunk ×1 Mora ×500

So, there you have it, that’s every Genshin Impact Rukkha­shava Mushroom location in the game needed for Ascending Collei. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

How to link your Genshin accounts | How to get free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Prime Gaming rewards | How to process ingredients | How to buy apples | Where to find carrots | Where to find Dandelion seeds | Genshin Impact pick rates | Best Genshin Impact wish simulators