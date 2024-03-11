All Genshin Impact Dendrobium locations: Kujou Sara & Chiori Ascension Materials

Dendrobium is a resource that can only be found in certain locations in Genshin Impact, and we’ve got all the information needed to find this Ascension Material.

Dendrobium locations can be tricky to find if you don’t know where to look. This red plant is needed to ascend both Kujou Sara and Chiori. The latter unit is a 5-star Geo character who debuts on March 13, 2024.

Players typically need to farm Ascension Materials if they’re hoping to pull a certain character on a banner. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our Dendrobium guide.

Whether you’re looking to farm the material for Chiori’s banner or just wish to maximize Kujou Sara’s damage, then you’ll need to visit these locations.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Where to find Dendrobiums in Genshin Impact

Dendrobium locations can be found on battlefields throughout Inazuma, especially on Nazuichi Beach. Simply teleport to the location using Waypoints, and you’ll find it on the sand.

Article continues after ad

If you’re having trouble, we recommend using Gorou’s Passive, Seeker of Shinies, to locate Inazuman Specialties on the map. Unfortunately, you cannot purchase Dendrobium from any shops.

All Dendrobium locations in Genshin Impact

Every Genshin Impact Dendrobium location can be found on the interactive map above. Simply head to each area and interact with the plant to add it to your inventory.

Dendrobium Ascension Materials

As previously mentioned, Dendrobiums are needed to ascend both Kujou Sara and Chiori. The latter character will be released alongside an Arataki Itto rerun occurring from March 13, 2024, to April 2, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Each of these characters needs 168 Dendrobium, so if you’re looking to level up both, you’ll have to gather plenty of this resource.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Dendrobium in Genshin Impact. Check out our other guides below:

Arataki Itto build | Ayaka build | Diluc build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Genshin Impact tier list | Gorou build | Jean build | Keqing build | Klee build | Kokomi build | Qiqi build | Raiden Shogun build | Xiao build | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | Genshin Impact pick rates

Article continues after ad